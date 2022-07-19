Matthew Lloyd marks in front of Shannon Watt during the round 16 clash between Essendon and North Melbourne on July 22, 2001. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ONLY things bigger than the comeback are Lloydy's thigh guards!

Just a minute into the first episode of Classic Cast, a new weekly show available here at AFL.com.au and AFL On Demand from 7pm on Tuesdays, Corey McKernan is shaking his head as Matthew Lloyd tries to explain why he's wearing pillows on his thighs as he runs out for Essendon against North Melbourne in round 16, 2001.

The team discuss Matthew Lloyd's thigh pads on the first episode of Classic Cast.

This particular game, of course, is the one featuring the greatest comeback in AFL history, where the Bombers storm home in an epic shootout after trailing the Kangaroos by 69 points in the second quarter.

It's the perfect place to kick off Classic Cast.

Revisiting unforgettable games from the AFL era, Classic Cast sees two stars who played in the game in question joining the likes of Sarah Olle, Cal Twomey and Josh Gabelich for an enjoyable re-watch of the match in condensed form.

In this first episode, Lloyd reveals that "hatred" existed between Essendon and North, and also details that it was James Hird and not Kevin Sheedy who addressed the team at the pivotal quarter-time break.

McKernan, meanwhile, admits North's commanding early lead was a "weird space" for them to occupy and also reveals that day was when he recognised his time at the Kangaroos was over.

Corey McKernan after the round 16 clash between North Melbourne and Essendon on July 22, 2001. Picture: AFL Photos

Full of stories and anecdotes from the stars who were on the ground, Classic Cast provides a fun and new perspective on some of the great AFL games of all-time.

So sit back and enjoy the greatest comeback ever with a couple of superstars who kicked 14 goals between them on the day.

And next week: The 1995 Grand Final with two Carlton cult figures…

Catch new episodes of Classic Cast every Tuesday through to the end of the 2022 AFL Season, available from 7pm at AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App, or at any time as catch-up on AFL On Demand.