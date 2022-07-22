IF Joe Daniher started the 2022 season very nicely ... THEN

IF ...

Riley Thilthorpe's absence between round one and 10 was a mystery ...

THEN ...

at least he's been given a relatively sustained crack since. The club just needs to play him now, all the way through to round 23.

Riley Thilthorpe celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash with Hawthorn in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ..

Joe Daniher started the 2022 season very nicely ...

THEN ...

the shoulder injury sustained in round seven has clearly significantly set him back. Having nowhere near the impact since. 19 goals from six games to start the year, seven from five after returning.

Joe Daniher and his Brisbane teammates look dejected after the round 15 clash against Melbourne at the MCG on June 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Will Hayes was Patty Cripps ...

THEN ...

the Blues would have headed to the Tribunal over the two-week ban issued by the Match Review Officer for his dangerous tackle on Sam Menegola. But he's not, so he will miss two weeks without even challenging, in my eyes, that controversial ruling.

IF ...

Jack Ginnivan was a relative unknown upon entering the 10th match of his career in round six this year ...

THEN ...

he emerged from it with the Anzac Medal and his life forever changed. Return 2022 match against the Bombers on Sunday, and seemingly as always these days, Ginnivan a major focus, this time for the AFL's crackdown on adjudications of head high tackles.

Jack Ginnivan poses with the Anzac Medal after Collingwood's clash with Essendon in round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

it sounds harsh ...

THEN ...

so be it. As good as the four wins (Suns, Lions, Swans, Saints) from the past five weeks have been, to me they are fake wins, coming only after the point of no return on another disappointing season.

Sam Draper celebrates a goal during Essendon's win over Gold Coast in round 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

there are 18 clubs interested in having Angus Brayshaw on their books from 2023 ...

THEN ...

the Dockers are on the shortlist of those with most intent. The double Demon Jackson-Brayshaw play is on.

Angus Brayshaw runs with the ball in the R20 clash between Melbourne and Gold Coast on August 5, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

the Cats' absolute best form of 2022 has come in the past three weeks, with wins against North Melbourne (112 points), Melbourne (28) and Carlton (30) ...

THEN ...

they will be just about unbeatable when they get back after one more match of suspension arguably the competition’s best defender, Tom Stewart.

Tom Stewart in action against Fremantle in round seven on April 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

I was greatly disappointed in the Suns' lethargic 48-point loss to Essendon last week ...

THEN ...

one way to change that outlook: beat the Lions at the Gabba on Saturday night. Seriously doubt they're up to it, though.

Gold Coast Suns players look dejected after their loss to Essendon in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

the Giants are indeed "managing" Hogan and Green out of their already-battling line-up for Sunday's match against Carlton ...

THEN ...

I have no idea why. They're obviously not the only club to use the word "managed" as a reason for omission, but its widespread use needs to be reined in.

Jesse Hogan looks dejected after Greater Western Sydney's clash with Port Adelaide in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

until three matches ago Mitch Lewis had been on a 25-game streak of kicking at least one goal every time he played ...

THEN ...

something unusual happened against GWS in round 16. No goals in that hitout, and none again in round 18. Will be keen to cash in against the Roos in Hobart on Saturday.

Mitch Lewis handballs during Hawthorn's clash against West Coast in round 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

the Dees defeat the Dogs on Saturday night ...

THEN ...

will they dust off a rendition of Freed From Desire? Or is that soooooo 2021? Either way, there is still bad blood.

Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli in front of celebrating Melbourne players in the 2021 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

the Roos are to make it consecutive wins ...

THEN ...

full-forward Nick Larkey's foot needs to get him through Saturday's match against Hawthorn. Subbed out in last week's victory against Richmond with injury. Arguably the Roos' most important player.

Nick Larkey looks on after North Melbourne's clash with Richmond in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

I keep thinking Port is playing a last-chance game ...

THEN ...

one day due to its 0-5 start it actually will be. But finals chances just won't die, even after recent losses. Geelong on Saturday might be the end.

Port Adelaide players look dejected after a loss during round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Dimma actually took a proper look at the way big Nank plays ...

THEN ...

he wouldn't be sooking it up to the AFL about a perceived bias in free kicks paid against his ruckman. He's also probably privately whinging, again, about having to play another game at Marvel Stadium, on Friday night against Fremantle.

Toby Nankervis during Richmond's loss to North Melbourne in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

the coach is saying that "some players will be on their last chance" ...

THEN ...

there is nowhere to go after that. Careers, not just a season, clearly on the line against the Eagles in Perth on Sunday.

Dejected St Kilda players after losing to the Western Bulldogs in R18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

I've already got Chad Warner down for a Brownlow from 2023 onwards ...

THEN ...

I'm now formally launching the campaign to get him an All-Australian jacket this season. The most watchable player in the comp. Can only imagine what he's doing by the time he's got 100 games behind him.

IF ...

Tom Barrass dragged in 18 marks and tallied 30 disposals against the Hawks last week ...

THEN ...

that's some sort of performance, acknowledged with a maximum 10 votes from the two coaches. Needs to reproduce something like that against Max King on Sunday.

Tom Barrass in action during West Coast's clash with Hawthorn in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

I agreed with Bevo that rules, as a rule, shouldn't be amended on the run ...

THEN ...

I also factor into his observations this week about head-high tackling the fact he coaches the 2021 version of Ginnivan, Cody Weightman, and a few other Dogs who are handy at drawing high-tackle frees. There's always a vested interest when coaches sook it up.

Cody Weightman in action for the Western Bulldogs against Hawthorn in round 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

the AFL is truly serious about jazzing up the Grand Final parade by sending players down the Yarra River ...

THEN ...

they need to get the coaches to jump off a ramp, Moomba Birdman Rally-style.