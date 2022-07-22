RORY Laird's incredible 20-tackle performance at the weekend set a new benchmark for AFL players to chase.

Laird's remarkable effort in Saturday's loss against Collingwood surpassed Jack Ziebell's previous record of 19 set in 2016.

It got us thinking about which of the other individual and team records might be attainable in the near future.

>>SEE ALL THE KEY TEAM AND INDIVIDUAL RECORD-HOLDERS BELOW

Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell set the standard for most disposals in 2018 when he famously ran around without a tagger to gather the ball 54 times against Collingwood.

Hard-nosed Kangaroo Ben Cunnington still has the mark for contested possessions (32), while Joel Bowden's mark of 41 uncontested possessions in 2009 will take some beating.

Ben Cunnington attempts to shrug off Toby Nankervis in the R8 clash between North Melbourne and Richmond on May 13, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

Intercepting defenders have become crucial in recent years, but the record for most intercept possessions is now a decade old, with another former Kangaroo, Scott Thompson, doing so 24 times.

At the other end of the ground, Steve Johnson had a field day in Geelong's record-breaking 186-point win over Melbourne in 2011.

Johnson assisted an incredible 10 goals that Saturday afternoon at GMHBA Stadium – three more than any other player in history – and had 26 score involvements, three more than Brad Johnson's effort from five years earlier.

Steve Johnson in action during the R19 clash between Geelong and Melbourne on July 30, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

On a team front, St Kilda set a record of 520 disposals in winning against a Fremantle team that rested 11 of its players ahead of the finals in the last round of the 2013 home and away season.

Jack Steven and Leigh Montagna finished with 47 touches apiece.

Check out the tables below to see the rest of the records that players and teams could chase.

*all stats are from 1999 onwards, courtesy Champion Data

Individual records

Disposals
Year Player Record
2018 Tom Mitchell 54
2012 Gary Ablett 53
2011 Scott Thompson  51
2019 Lachie Neale 51
Tom Mitchell kicks the ball during the R1 clash between Hawthorn and Collingwood on March 24, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos
Marks
Year Player Record
2007 Brian Lake 24
2008 Joel Bowden 23
2006 Nathan Bassett 22
2010 Brian Lake 22
Contested Possessions
Year Player Record
2018 Ben Cunnington 32
2014 Josh P. Kennedy 29
2015 Patrick Dangerfield 29
Uncontested Possessions
Year Player Record
2009 Joel Bowden 41
2013 Leight Montagna 40
2008 Andrew Carrazzo 39
Joel Bowden celebrates a goal during the R5 clash between Richmond and North Melbourne on April 25, 2009. Picture: AFL Photos
Clearances
Year Player Record
2011 Brent Moloney 19
2019 Patrick Cripps 19
2005 Sam Mitchell 18
2008 Shaun Burgoyne 18
2017 Gary Ablett 18
Hitouts-to-Advantage
Year Player Record
2015 Todd Goldstein 27
2018 Aaron Sandilands 26
2016 Max Gawn 25
Free Kicks For
Year Player Record
2018 Stefan Martin 9
2018 Lachie Neale 8
2022 Tim English 8
Free Kicks Against
Year Player Record
2019 Shane Mumford 9
2013 Shane Edwards 8
2014 Brodie Grundy 8
2016 Toby Greene 8
2016 David Armitage 8
2019 Shane Mumford 8
Shane Mumford competes with Callum Sinclair in the R6 clash between GWS and Sydney on April 27, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos
Metres Gained
Year Player Record
2022 Aaron Hall 1173
2009 Joel Bowden 1153
2016 Heath Shaw 1094
Score Involvements
Year Player Record
2011 Steve Johnson 26
2006 Brad Johnson 23
2015 Jarryd Roughead 21
Intercept Marks
Year Player Record
2002 Jade Rawlings 10
2016 Daniel Talia 10
2018 Liam Jones 10
2018 Steven May 10
2021 Tom Stewart 10
2021 Aliir Aliir 10
Intercept Possessions
Year Player Record
2012 Scott D. Thompson 24
2016 Jeremy McGovern 21
2004 Martin Pike 20
2018 Tom Langdon 20
Goal Assists
Year Player Record
2011 Steve Johnson 10
2007 Jonathan Brown 7
2010 Travis Varcoe 7
2011 Chris Judd 7

 

Team records

Highest Scores
Year Team Opponent Record
2011 Geelong Melbourne 233
2007 Geelong Richmond 222
2000 Essendon North Melbourne 198
The scoreboard after the clash between Geelong and Melbourne in R19, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos
Biggest Win
Year Team Opponent Record
2011 Geelong Melbourne 186
2011 Hawthorn Port Adelaide 165
2012 Hawthorn GWS 162
Total Disposals
Year Team Opponent Record
2013 St. Kilda Fremantle 520
2019 North Melbourne Port Adelaide 514
2011 Geelong Melbourne 510
Total Marks
Year Team Opponent Record
2006 Richmond Adelaide Crows 181
2011 Hawthorn Western Bulldogs 180
2008 Richmond Hawthorn 179
Inside 50s
Year Team Opponent Record
2018 Melbourne Gold Coast 83
2012 North Melbourne GWS Giants 83
2017 Adelaide Port Adelaide 81
2022 Gold Coast Suns North Melbourne 81
Angus Brayshaw runs with the ball in the R20 clash between Melbourne and Gold Coast on August 5, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos
Clearance Diff.
Year Team Opponent Record
2018 St. Kilda Gold Coast Suns +33
2011 Gold Coast  Brisbane Lions +30
2012 Collingwood Gold Coast Suns +30
2009 St. Kilda Brisbane Lions +30
Contested Possession Diff.
Year Team Opponent Record
2017 Gold Coast Suns Hawthorn +62
2013 Geelong Cats Fremantle +62
2007 Adelaide Crows Brisbane Lions +60
Uncontested Possession Diff.
Year Team Opponent Record
2013 St Kilda Fremantle +213
2008 Geelong Cats West Coast Eagles +196
2009 Geelong Cats Brisbane Lions +188
Free Kicks For 
Year Team Opponent Record
2022 Fremantle GWS Giants 42
2013 North Melbourne Port Adelaide 38
2008 Sydney Swans Port Adelaide 37
Fremantle players celebrate a goal during the R4 clash against GWS on April 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images
Free Kick Diff.
Year Team Opponent Record
2022 Fremantle GWS Giants +26
2013 North Melbourne Port Adelaide +23
2012 West Coast Eagles Melbourne +20
Total Tackles
Year Team Opponent Record
2016 Sydney Swans Melbourne 155
2010 Richmond Port Adelaide 142
2016 Sydney Swans Gold Coast Suns 135