Best of the best: The AFL all-time records that will blow your mind
Check out who's leading the way in every major statistical individual and team category since 2000
By Michael Whiting -
ago
RORY Laird's incredible 20-tackle performance at the weekend set a new benchmark for AFL players to chase.
Laird's remarkable effort in Saturday's loss against Collingwood surpassed Jack Ziebell's previous record of 19 set in 2016.
It got us thinking about which of the other individual and team records might be attainable in the near future.
>>SEE ALL THE KEY TEAM AND INDIVIDUAL RECORD-HOLDERS BELOW
Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell set the standard for most disposals in 2018 when he famously ran around without a tagger to gather the ball 54 times against Collingwood.
Hard-nosed Kangaroo Ben Cunnington still has the mark for contested possessions (32), while Joel Bowden's mark of 41 uncontested possessions in 2009 will take some beating.
Intercepting defenders have become crucial in recent years, but the record for most intercept possessions is now a decade old, with another former Kangaroo, Scott Thompson, doing so 24 times.
At the other end of the ground, Steve Johnson had a field day in Geelong's record-breaking 186-point win over Melbourne in 2011.
Johnson assisted an incredible 10 goals that Saturday afternoon at GMHBA Stadium – three more than any other player in history – and had 26 score involvements, three more than Brad Johnson's effort from five years earlier.
On a team front, St Kilda set a record of 520 disposals in winning against a Fremantle team that rested 11 of its players ahead of the finals in the last round of the 2013 home and away season.
Jack Steven and Leigh Montagna finished with 47 touches apiece.
Check out the tables below to see the rest of the records that players and teams could chase.
*all stats are from 1999 onwards, courtesy Champion Data