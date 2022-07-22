Adelaide's Rory Laird tackles Collingwood's Patrick Lipinski in the round 18 match at the Adelaide Oval on July 16, 202. Picture: AFL Photos

RORY Laird's incredible 20-tackle performance at the weekend set a new benchmark for AFL players to chase.

Laird's remarkable effort in Saturday's loss against Collingwood surpassed Jack Ziebell's previous record of 19 set in 2016.

It got us thinking about which of the other individual and team records might be attainable in the near future.

>>SEE ALL THE KEY TEAM AND INDIVIDUAL RECORD-HOLDERS BELOW



Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell set the standard for most disposals in 2018 when he famously ran around without a tagger to gather the ball 54 times against Collingwood.

Hard-nosed Kangaroo Ben Cunnington still has the mark for contested possessions (32), while Joel Bowden's mark of 41 uncontested possessions in 2009 will take some beating.

Ben Cunnington attempts to shrug off Toby Nankervis in the R8 clash between North Melbourne and Richmond on May 13, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

Intercepting defenders have become crucial in recent years, but the record for most intercept possessions is now a decade old, with another former Kangaroo, Scott Thompson, doing so 24 times.

At the other end of the ground, Steve Johnson had a field day in Geelong's record-breaking 186-point win over Melbourne in 2011.

Johnson assisted an incredible 10 goals that Saturday afternoon at GMHBA Stadium – three more than any other player in history – and had 26 score involvements, three more than Brad Johnson's effort from five years earlier.

Steve Johnson in action during the R19 clash between Geelong and Melbourne on July 30, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

On a team front, St Kilda set a record of 520 disposals in winning against a Fremantle team that rested 11 of its players ahead of the finals in the last round of the 2013 home and away season.

Jack Steven and Leigh Montagna finished with 47 touches apiece.

Check out the tables below to see the rest of the records that players and teams could chase.

*all stats are from 1999 onwards, courtesy Champion Data



Individual records

Disposals Year Player Record 2018 Tom Mitchell 54 2012 Gary Ablett 53 2011 Scott Thompson 51 2019 Lachie Neale 51

Tom Mitchell kicks the ball during the R1 clash between Hawthorn and Collingwood on March 24, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Marks Year Player Record 2007 Brian Lake 24 2008 Joel Bowden 23 2006 Nathan Bassett 22 2010 Brian Lake 22

Contested Possessions Year Player Record 2018 Ben Cunnington 32 2014 Josh P. Kennedy 29 2015 Patrick Dangerfield 29

Uncontested Possessions Year Player Record 2009 Joel Bowden 41 2013 Leight Montagna 40 2008 Andrew Carrazzo 39

Joel Bowden celebrates a goal during the R5 clash between Richmond and North Melbourne on April 25, 2009. Picture: AFL Photos

Clearances Year Player Record 2011 Brent Moloney 19 2019 Patrick Cripps 19 2005 Sam Mitchell 18 2008 Shaun Burgoyne 18 2017 Gary Ablett 18

Hitouts-to-Advantage Year Player Record 2015 Todd Goldstein 27 2018 Aaron Sandilands 26 2016 Max Gawn 25

Free Kicks For Year Player Record 2018 Stefan Martin 9 2018 Lachie Neale 8 2022 Tim English 8

Free Kicks Against Year Player Record 2019 Shane Mumford 9 2013 Shane Edwards 8 2014 Brodie Grundy 8 2016 Toby Greene 8 2016 David Armitage 8 2019 Shane Mumford 8

Shane Mumford competes with Callum Sinclair in the R6 clash between GWS and Sydney on April 27, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Metres Gained Year Player Record 2022 Aaron Hall 1173 2009 Joel Bowden 1153 2016 Heath Shaw 1094

Score Involvements Year Player Record 2011 Steve Johnson 26 2006 Brad Johnson 23 2015 Jarryd Roughead 21

Intercept Marks Year Player Record 2002 Jade Rawlings 10 2016 Daniel Talia 10 2018 Liam Jones 10 2018 Steven May 10 2021 Tom Stewart 10 2021 Aliir Aliir 10

Intercept Possessions Year Player Record 2012 Scott D. Thompson 24 2016 Jeremy McGovern 21 2004 Martin Pike 20 2018 Tom Langdon 20

Goal Assists Year Player Record 2011 Steve Johnson 10 2007 Jonathan Brown 7 2010 Travis Varcoe 7 2011 Chris Judd 7

Team records

Highest Scores Year Team Opponent Record 2011 Geelong Melbourne 233 2007 Geelong Richmond 222 2000 Essendon North Melbourne 198

The scoreboard after the clash between Geelong and Melbourne in R19, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

Biggest Win Year Team Opponent Record 2011 Geelong Melbourne 186 2011 Hawthorn Port Adelaide 165 2012 Hawthorn GWS 162

Total Disposals Year Team Opponent Record 2013 St. Kilda Fremantle 520 2019 North Melbourne Port Adelaide 514 2011 Geelong Melbourne 510

Total Marks Year Team Opponent Record 2006 Richmond Adelaide Crows 181 2011 Hawthorn Western Bulldogs 180 2008 Richmond Hawthorn 179

Inside 50s Year Team Opponent Record 2018 Melbourne Gold Coast 83 2012 North Melbourne GWS Giants 83 2017 Adelaide Port Adelaide 81 2022 Gold Coast Suns North Melbourne 81

Angus Brayshaw runs with the ball in the R20 clash between Melbourne and Gold Coast on August 5, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Clearance Diff. Year Team Opponent Record 2018 St. Kilda Gold Coast Suns +33 2011 Gold Coast Brisbane Lions +30 2012 Collingwood Gold Coast Suns +30 2009 St. Kilda Brisbane Lions +30

Contested Possession Diff. Year Team Opponent Record 2017 Gold Coast Suns Hawthorn +62 2013 Geelong Cats Fremantle +62 2007 Adelaide Crows Brisbane Lions +60

Uncontested Possession Diff. Year Team Opponent Record 2013 St Kilda Fremantle +213 2008 Geelong Cats West Coast Eagles +196 2009 Geelong Cats Brisbane Lions +188

Free Kicks For Year Team Opponent Record 2022 Fremantle GWS Giants 42 2013 North Melbourne Port Adelaide 38 2008 Sydney Swans Port Adelaide 37

Fremantle players celebrate a goal during the R4 clash against GWS on April 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Free Kick Diff. Year Team Opponent Record 2022 Fremantle GWS Giants +26 2013 North Melbourne Port Adelaide +23 2012 West Coast Eagles Melbourne +20