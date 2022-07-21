JOIN us right here for all the latest news at it happens ahead of another huge round of footy.

Round 19 kicks off tomorrow with a Friday night blockbuster between Richmond and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium. The Dockers are looking to continue their push for a top-four spot, while it's a must-win clash for the Tigers who are clinging to eighth spot on the ladder by percentage.

It could almost be curtains in season 2022 for Port Adelaide and Gold Coast if they lose their respective games on Saturday, ahead of a MONSTER Grand Final rematch between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs.

We will bring you all the breaking news and reveal the teams for round 19's games FIRST at 6.20pm AEST.