RICHMOND and Fremantle will be looking to avenge last week's shock losses when they face off in a Friday night blockbuster at Marvel Stadium.

The Tigers' finals hopes took a big hit when they fell victim to a rejuvenated Kangaroos side buoyed under first-game coach Leigh Adams. A win would have moved them a game clear in eighth spot, but the Tigers are now in a pack of three teams locked on nine wins, with two teams just one game behind them, all vying for the last spot in the top-eight.

TIGERS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

Fremantle could have been equal top of the ladder with a win last week, but instead it was a surprise loser at home to Sydney and now finds itself precariously placed in fourth spot, only ahead of Collingwood on percentage.

Fremantle will be without tall forward Rory Lobb for the crunch game, with the Dockers' leading goalkicker remaining in Perth due to a shoulder injury.

While Lobb's absence is a blow, the Dockers have regained key defender Alex Pearce, while Travis Colyer has been omitted to make way for Liam Henry.

Richmond has made one change, recalling Ivan Soldo for defender Josh Gibcus.

Match Previews R19: Richmond v Fremantle Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Tigers and Dockers at Marvel Stadium.

Richmond has lost its past two matches by less than a kick, but the Tigers still have a healthy percentage buffer over the chasing teams and a win should see them remain in eighth spot.

For Fremantle, the top-four implications are enormous. A loss could see them drop as low as seventh on the ladder, but if the Dockers can secure their second consecutive win at Marvel - they were big winners over St Kilda there two weeks ago - their top-four hopes remain intact.

Richmond v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES





MEDICAL SUBS

Richmond: Maurice Rioli jnr

Fremantle: Travis Colyer