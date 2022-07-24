A LOSS to ladder-leader Geelong last week has suddenly put Carlton's top-four aspirations in jeopardy and to drop this one to Greater Western Sydney will almost certainly see the double chance disappear.

The Giants said goodbye to finals a long time ago, but a win over the Blues would be a massive boost to interim coach Mark McVeigh's chances of getting the job full-time, not to mention a few players that could do with a big outing before contracts and trades come to the fore.

Marvel Stadium holds no great fear for GWS, having won its last three visits including against Carlton in the final home and away round last year, so while an Orange Tsunami might be a little beyond the Giants' current standing, they'll be hoping to build a big enough wave to cause a Blues wipeout.

Match Previews R19: Carlton v GWS Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Blues and Giants at Marvel Stadium.

The Blues have Mitch McGovern back, but are without George Hewett (back), while the Giants have gone tall by including Braydon Preuss and Kieren Briggs, although Josh Kelly (concussion) is out and Tom Green has been dropped.

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Carlton: Jack Newnes

Greater Western Sydney: Jake Stein