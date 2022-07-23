Port Adelaide v Geelong at the Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Port Adelaide: Riley Bonner
Geelong: Shannon Neale
North Melbourne v Hawthorn at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
North Melbourne: Nick Larkey (heel) replaced in selected side by Aaron Hall
MEDICAL SUBS
North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro
Hawthorn: Tom Phillips
Sydney v Adelaide at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: Sam Wicks
Adelaide: Brayden Cook
