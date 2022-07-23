Connor Rozee runs with the ball during Port Adelaide's clash with Geelong in round 10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Port Adelaide v Geelong at the Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Port Adelaide: Riley Bonner

Geelong: Shannon Neale

POWER v CATS Follow it LIVE

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

North Melbourne v Hawthorn at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

North Melbourne: Nick Larkey (heel) replaced in selected side by Aaron Hall

MEDICAL SUBS

North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro

Hawthorn: Tom Phillips

KANGAROOS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

Sydney v Adelaide at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Sydney: Sam Wicks

Adelaide: Brayden Cook

SWANS v CROWS Follow it LIVE