HAWTHORN is set to be boosted by the return of star forward Jack Gunston for this weekend's trip to Tasmania, but young gun Changkuoth Jiath has been ruled out of the clash against North Melbourne.

Gunston has missed the past fortnight following the passing of his father – popular long-time football administrator, Ray Gunston – earlier this month.

But after training at Waverley Park on Wednesday, the three-time premiership player is ready to return at Blundstone Arena on Saturday.

The club has provided Gunston with as much time away from the club as he has needed, but the 30-year-old is now in the right frame of mind to play.

Jiath won't face the Kangaroos after suffering bone bruising in his knee in the win over West Coast at the MCG.

The 23-year-old didn’t train on Wednesday and underwent scans on his knee with the club opting to take a conservative approach.

The dashing defender is only expected to miss one game at this stage and should be available for next Saturday's game against St Kilda.

Hawthorn is aiming for three straight wins for the first time since Sam Mitchell took over the reins from Alastair Clarkson at the end of last season.

After back-to-back wins against the Crows and Eagles, Mitchell is unlikely to make many unforced changes for round 19, but the Hawks could consider recalling wingman Tom Phillips for the first time since round five and only the fourth time in 2022, along with Liam Shiels after the pair starred for Box Hill on the weekend.

Hawthorn is no stranger to playing in the Apple Isle, playing 72 times at University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston since 2001 after selling home games to Tasmania, but they have never played a game at Bellerive Oval.

The Hawks' only appearance in Hobart was when they beat Fitzroy by 157 points at North Hobart Oval in 1991.