A NUMBER of senior players are on their "last chance" as desperate St Kilda looks to right its season with victory over West Coast on Saturday in Perth.

With just one win from their last six outings, the Saints have tumbled out of the top eight and face a season-shaping clash at Optus Stadium.

The intensity of training went up a notch at Moorabbin on Thursday and coach Brett Ratten revealed he had laid down the law to his troops following last round's 28-point loss to the Western Bulldogs.

RYDER KEEN TO PLAY ON Injured ruckman isn't ready to retire just yet

Ratten said some players had already been axed while others were on notice.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Full post-match, R18: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 18's match against Western Bulldogs

"We've had a few discussions about our team and there are some players that have been spoken to already and there's some players that will be out of our team from the weekend and some players will be on their last chance, because we can't accept some of those performances," Ratten said on Thursday.

"If they stay in the team, they'll be lucky and they'll get a chance to respond, and if they don't stay in the team they'll have to work damn hard to get back in.

"That's not just about our young kids, their form fluctuates, it's about these players in our team who have been around for a while and we need them to lift, we need more from them in regards to how they go about it."

Ratten said it was disappointing his side was still facing the same form inconsistencies as 12 months ago.

Dejected St Kilda players after losing to the Western Bulldogs in R18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"It is disappointing - we put ourselves in a pretty good position to be eight-three and then post-bye to be where we are with only one victory.

"We can't have these momentum swings where it's five, six, seven goals in a row and we don't hit the scoreboard and that's what we're addressing."

Two-time best and fairest winner Seb Ross will return after missing the Bulldogs game through COVID-19 protocols, while Ratten said defender Hunter Clark was also set to play.

Clarke underwent surgery after a compound fracture of the nose in the Saints’ win over Carlton earlier this month.

Ratten said injury-cursed veteran Dan Hannebery would play one more VFL match before being available for selection.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R17: Dan Hannebery highlights Enjoy Dan Hannebery's standout VFL performance for the Zebras

Due to persistent soft tissue issues, Hannebery hasn't played an AFL match this season and made only 15 appearances since joining the St Kilda from Sydney ahead of the 2019 season, but he has impressed for VFL club Sandringham.

"I think we will really consider (him) after next week and we'll have a look at his performance.

"His training form's been good and it does highlight the talk and leadership that he does bring, because since he's been out there on the training track, all you hear is Dan.

"It nearly drives you mad but it's so encouraging ... he will be close next week."