THE 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships continue on Sunday with a big clash between South Australia and Western Australia at Pentanet Stadium in Joondalup.

The WA side will be looking for its first win of the carnival when it hosts SA, which boasts just one victory from its three games so far.

Among the players set to feature are Western Australian top draft prospects Reuben Ginbey, Sam Gilbey and Darcy Jones, alongside SA counterparts Jakob Ryan, Mattaes Phillipou, Max Michalanney and Isaac Keeler.

>>WATCH IT LIVE FROM 10.45am AWST

Western Australia v South Australia

Tall forward Tom Scully will play his first game of the championships for SA, while Edward Allan - the son of former Hawthorn and Fremantle great Ben - is in for WA.

All matches in the 2022 NAB AFL National Under-18 Championships will be live streamed on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live official app.

Sunday, July 24

Western Australia v South Australia at Pentanet Stadium, Joondalup, 10.45am AEST

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

1 Darcy Jones 03/04/2004

2 Jed Hagan 15/10/2004

3 Koen Sanchez 19/01/2005

5 Steely Green 09/01/2004

6 Daniel Gathercole 06/08/2004

8 Tyrell Dewar 27/03/2004

9 Riley Hardeman 27/02/2005

10 Koltyn Tholstrup 28/06/2005

11 Elijah Hewett 27/05/2004

16 Sam Gilbey 14/05/2004

19 Luke Michael 19/03/2004

20 Connor McDonald 26/11/2004

21 Reuben Ginbey 10/09/2004

22 Jack Cleaver 22/05/2004

24 Rohan MacNeill 19/10/2004

25 Edward Allan 26/05/2004

27 Jasper Scaife 30/09/2004

30 Coen Livingstone 25/05/2005

32 Mitchell Edwards 02/06/2005

36 Jed Adams 14/05/2004

37 Corey Tregenza 14/12/2003

38 Harry Cole 03/09/2004

39 Hugh Davies 28/09/2004



Daniel Gathercole (emg) 06/08/2004

Mitchell Barron (emg) 09/02/2004

Jordyn Baker (emg) 10/05/2004

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

5 Tyson Walls 05/03/2004

6 Jakob Ryan 20/09/2004

7 Nick Sadler (vc) 08/01/2004

8 Kobe Ryan (vc) 17/02/2004

9 Archie Lovelock 19/12/2004

10 Benjamin Ridgway 12/01/2005

11 Jake Walker 17/07/2004

12 Ashton Moir 15/04/2005

13 Max Michalanney (vc) 26/02/2004

14 Jack Delean 15/04/2005

16 Charlie Duncan 12/01/2004

18 Luca Slade 03/11/2005

21 Mattaes Phillipou 27/12/2004

28 Adam D'Aloia (c) 09/04/2004

30 William Patton 04/01/2005

33 Billy Dowling 01/07/2004

36 Adam Deakin 16/08/2004

37 Brodie Tuck 06/12/2004

38 Isaac Keeler 23/04/2004

41 Thomas Scully 02/11/2004

43 Shaun Bennier 24/02/2004

44 Will Verrall 11/03/2004

45 Harry Barnett 22/01/2004