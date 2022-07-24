THE 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships continue on Sunday with a big clash between South Australia and Western Australia at Pentanet Stadium in Joondalup.
The WA side will be looking for its first win of the carnival when it hosts SA, which boasts just one victory from its three games so far.
Among the players set to feature are Western Australian top draft prospects Reuben Ginbey, Sam Gilbey and Darcy Jones, alongside SA counterparts Jakob Ryan, Mattaes Phillipou, Max Michalanney and Isaac Keeler.
>>WATCH IT LIVE FROM 10.45am AWST
Tall forward Tom Scully will play his first game of the championships for SA, while Edward Allan - the son of former Hawthorn and Fremantle great Ben - is in for WA.
All matches in the 2022 NAB AFL National Under-18 Championships will be live streamed on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live official app.
Sunday, July 24
Western Australia v South Australia at Pentanet Stadium, Joondalup, 10.45am AEST
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
1 Darcy Jones 03/04/2004
2 Jed Hagan 15/10/2004
3 Koen Sanchez 19/01/2005
5 Steely Green 09/01/2004
6 Daniel Gathercole 06/08/2004
8 Tyrell Dewar 27/03/2004
9 Riley Hardeman 27/02/2005
10 Koltyn Tholstrup 28/06/2005
11 Elijah Hewett 27/05/2004
16 Sam Gilbey 14/05/2004
19 Luke Michael 19/03/2004
20 Connor McDonald 26/11/2004
21 Reuben Ginbey 10/09/2004
22 Jack Cleaver 22/05/2004
24 Rohan MacNeill 19/10/2004
25 Edward Allan 26/05/2004
27 Jasper Scaife 30/09/2004
30 Coen Livingstone 25/05/2005
32 Mitchell Edwards 02/06/2005
36 Jed Adams 14/05/2004
37 Corey Tregenza 14/12/2003
38 Harry Cole 03/09/2004
39 Hugh Davies 28/09/2004
Daniel Gathercole (emg) 06/08/2004
Mitchell Barron (emg) 09/02/2004
Jordyn Baker (emg) 10/05/2004
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
5 Tyson Walls 05/03/2004
6 Jakob Ryan 20/09/2004
7 Nick Sadler (vc) 08/01/2004
8 Kobe Ryan (vc) 17/02/2004
9 Archie Lovelock 19/12/2004
10 Benjamin Ridgway 12/01/2005
11 Jake Walker 17/07/2004
12 Ashton Moir 15/04/2005
13 Max Michalanney (vc) 26/02/2004
14 Jack Delean 15/04/2005
16 Charlie Duncan 12/01/2004
18 Luca Slade 03/11/2005
21 Mattaes Phillipou 27/12/2004
28 Adam D'Aloia (c) 09/04/2004
30 William Patton 04/01/2005
33 Billy Dowling 01/07/2004
36 Adam Deakin 16/08/2004
37 Brodie Tuck 06/12/2004
38 Isaac Keeler 23/04/2004
41 Thomas Scully 02/11/2004
43 Shaun Bennier 24/02/2004
44 Will Verrall 11/03/2004
45 Harry Barnett 22/01/2004