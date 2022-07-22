Brisbane coach Chris Fagan looks on during the round 15 match between Melbourne and Brisbane at the MCG on June 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan is not bothered by external commentary surrounding his team's recent patchy form, saying the Lions have re-set their goals this week as they charge towards September.

With captain Dayne Zorko, Daniel Rich, Marcus Adams, Jarrod Berry and Oscar McInerney all returning to face Gold Coast on Saturday night, Fagan has an almost full strength outfit at his disposal after an injury and COVID-19-ravaged past fortnight.

Currently in third place on a congested ladder and with five tough rounds remaining, the Lions' mentor said they had reshaped goals during the week, although was understandably reluctant to elaborate.

"There's always moments in years where it's an appropriate time to do it," Fagan said.

"It tends to raise awareness and raise energy levels, so that's what we're looking to do as we move through these winter months and towards the pointy end."

Brisbane has not won successive games since round nine, alternating wins with losses the past eight matches.

Fagan said while they were obviously trying to string wins together, he was not fussed by pundits questioning the Lions' premiership credentials after the inconsistent stretch.

"I don't really care what they say to be honest, I don't care," he said.

"Melbourne is going through the same thing. It happens.

"In all my years at Hawthorn there was always a patch in the year where it got a little shaky, where you might have lost a couple in a row or gone win-loss-win-loss.

"It's just the season. It's very very hard to stay up and win every week.

"It's how you cope with your losses and how you cope with your slumps and how quickly you come out of them is the critical thing.

"We feel like we're on the right track and definitely want to keep building and wins are obviously important at this time of year.

"I feel like we got back on track last week, but we've got to prove that we did by performing really strongly tomorrow night."