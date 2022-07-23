SYDNEY coach John Longmire says former skipper Josh Kennedy is ready to return to senior football after producing a vintage performance in the wet in his second game back at VFL level, after recovering from the serious hamstring injury he suffered in May.

The 34-year-old hasn’t played since he damaged the tendon in his right hamstring while spoiling Carlton defender Sam Docherty in an incident that resulted in a one-game suspension in round 10.

But after Kennedy amassed 37 disposals, eight tackles and seven clearances against Frankston at Lakeside Oval ahead of Sydney’s 33-point win over Adelaide across the road at the SCG, Longmire said there is a spot for the three-time All-Australian in the side, potentially as soon as next Saturday against Greater Western Sydney.

“I’m sure there is a role for him. I can’t tell you what it is now other than the fact we are really confident he has played two games now and he’ll be confident in himself to play what we need him to do,” Longmire said in his post-match press conference.

“We’ll work out what that is as the week progresses, but it is good to see him back and playing two full games. I think now he should be feeling really good. I spoke to him after the game and he felt really good and that’s a good sign.”

Kennedy, who is out of contract at the end of October and stranded on 289 games, was squeezed out of Sydney’s midfield in the first half of the season, spending time across half-back and on a wing, as well as being used as the medi-sub twice.

Longmire said the triple Bob Skilton Medallist’s versatility and experience – he has played in 22 finals, including three Grand Finals – makes Kennedy an attractive addition for the premiership contenders.

“We think we can play him in a number of positions, which he’s done. He’s played wing, he’s played half-back, half-forward and inside – we know that – that’s the versatility he adds to our team,” he said.

“He is experienced and knows his stuff, as you can imagine. Now that he’s played two games and got himself into such great nick it gives us that opportunity.”

Sydney kept in touch with the top four by winning a third consecutive game and sixth from eight on Saturday afternoon, kicking ten of the first 12 goals against Adelaide before holding them off across the final three quarters.

Longmire said it was always going to be hard to maintain that blistering start but was pleased to bank another win, despite the Crows outscoring them by nine points after quarter time.

“You’re not going out and just roll over teams, it doesn’t happen that way. Our pressure and intensity probably took a bit out of us in that first quarter,” he said.

“We were going hard; it was a pretty wet and slippery day; we were having a real crack, then it just became a real arm wrestle after quarter time.”

Longmire lauded the performance of four-time Coleman Medallist Lance Franklin, who overtook Geelong legend Gary Ablett Sr to move to fifth overall on the all-time goalkicking list by adding three more to take his tally to 1033 from 334 games.

“For a big key forward who has kicked 1000 goals, that first quarter was as good a pressure performance as you will see from a big key forward. He was just getting after the opposition,” he said.

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks said the playing group spent time in the immediate aftermath of the game addressing the reasons behind the awful start that proved to be the difference by the end of the game.

“It is hard to ignore the first quarter unfortunately, so we didn’t. We’ve sat down and talked through it already. But we won’t forget the second, third and fourth either. We’ll make sure we look at what we did there,” Nicks said.

“But to be nine goals against in the first quarter makes it hard to win. I felt like we still had a chance, which was incredible.

“We just had a quick talk through why? Why did we start the way we did? Other than them being very good early. I thought they really had their tails up and punched us right in the mouth and we didn’t recover from that until we had a chance to have a time out at quarter-time. From a full game point of view, to fight it out like we did was a real positive.”

With a month to play in the home and away season, the Crows are moored in the bottom four after winning only five times in 2022, but playing better football than their win-loss record indicates.