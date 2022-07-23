Robbie Gray and his Port Adelaide teammates leave the field after losing to Geelong in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley refuses to concede his side's finals chances are over despite Saturday's 12-point defeat to Geelong that left it two wins outside the top eight.

The loss means the Power sit 11th with an 8-10 record, eight points behind the eighth-placed Western Bulldogs with four games to play.

Port, which was a preliminary finalist in both 2020 and 2021, has been playing catch up all season after losing its first five games. It has now lost three of its past four.

The Power face Collingwood, Richmond, Essendon and Adelaide in their final four games and will likely need to win them all to make the eight, but Hinkley refused to throw in the towel.

"It's not too hard for us," Hinkley said. "The reality is it might get taken out of our hands.

"Whatever chance we have, we will stay in the contest as long as we possibly can.

"Even then, I expect you play the right way. We will turn up next week, ready to go and give ourselves a chance. That's what we've done all year.

"We didn’t get distracted earlier in the year when we probably could've."

The Power appeared destined for defeat after trailing by 34 points at half-time against the Cats before a stirring third-quarter comeback, when they kicked eight goals to Geelong's one.

Hinkley, though, was frustrated by his side's volatility throughout the match, pointing to late goals conceded in the second term as Geelong pulled away.

"We've been good enough at times but not for long enough," he said. "That's the reality, haven't been good enough for long enough.

"It's seven minutes or eight minutes. That's just an excuse. It means you don't play football long enough at the level you have to be at the top."

With Port's season on the line, Charlie Dixon sparked its third-term turnaround with 11 disposals, including seven contested possessions and two goals for the quarter.

"Charlie is a fantastic leader with a bit of adversity against him," Hinkley said.

Charlie Dixon celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against Geelong in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's an outstanding representation of our footy club with the way he goes about things. That's why we love him in the team."

Hinkley brushed off any concerns around an ankle issue that forced Dixon off the field in the dying stages of the game but acknowledged he would be assessed.

There was a curious incident in the tight final quarter when Patrick Dangerfield claimed to have kicked a goal off the ground, yet no score review was utilised, with the goal umpire immediately calling it a rushed behind off Port defender Aliir Aliir and the field umpire allowing Port to take the kick-in.

Geelong coach Chris Scott admitted he thought it was a goal and felt it should have been reviewed, although he disagreed with the suggestion of a captain's challenge.

"My view is if there's any doubt you should review," Scott said.

"I don't like the hold up in the game either, especially in a close game where if they review it, you've denied Port the chance to move the ball quickly on the open side.

"If we had have lost by a goal or a point, I would probably be more expansive. I'm an advocate for the ARC (AFL Review Centre)… I must admit, I had a quick look and I thought it was a goal."

Ruckman Rhys Stanley was subbed out early in the third term, after an impressive first half, with a knee issue and Scott said he'd likely miss games.

"It's an injury that will likely to keep him out for a little bit, but that's medium term," Scott said.

Scott said off-season recruit Jonathon Ceglar will come into consideration after playing two VFL games following a fractured foot in April, along with Esava Ratugolea and Shannon Neale, for Stanley's ruck role.