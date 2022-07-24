Jamie Elliott celebrates his post-siren goal during the R19 clash between Collingwood and Essendon at the MCG on July 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has done it again.

The Magpies won another thriller on Sunday, thanks largely to the heroics of Jamie Elliott, who kicked the match-winner from 40 metres out and on a tight angle after the siren to beat Essendon by four points.

Harrison Jones had the chance to ice the game for the Dons, but his shot with less than a minute to go hit the post, leaving the door ajar for one final Collingwood foray.

In front of 72,402 fans, the Bombers overturned a 37-point quarter-time deficit and led by 21 points during the final term, but this Magpies outfit again found a way, notching their ninth win on the bounce and eighth by 11 points or less.

Last two mins: Elliott's post-siren winner saves Pies again Jamie Elliott sinks Essendon with a goal after the siren to send the Magpie Army into raptures

The resurgent Pies remain in the hunt for a top-four spot after their 12.8 (80) to 11.10 (76) victory - a staggering improvement on 2021 when they finished 17th with just six wins.

Collingwood had just four more disposals in the first quarter and Essendon won the clearance battle 14-6, but the Pies piled on six unanswered goals to take a 37-point lead into the first change.

Playing in just his second game, Collingwood forward Ash Johnson was on fire early, kicking three first-quarter goals, while Josh Daicos put his name in contention for the rebel Goal of the Year.

Remarkably, Essendon didn't manage a single possession inside its own 50-metre arc.

Highlights: Collingwood v Essendon The Magpies and Bombers clash in round 19 of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

The second quarter was in complete contrast, with Essendon kicking five goals to one to reduce the half-time deficit to 13 points.

The Dons lifted their workrate, but it was their dominance in the contested ball department that was the cornerstone of their fightback.

Peter Wright kicked two second-term goals, while Dylan Shiel had 18 possessions, four clearances, four score involvements and four inside 50s at the main change and was pivotal for the Bombers.

Essendon was without in-form defender Mason Redman for the second half after being subbed out with internal bruising after falling heavily following a strong contested mark in front of Brody Mihocek.

Star Bombers defender subbed out after heavy landing Mason Redman has been ruled out for the rest of the clash against Collingwood with internal bruising

The Dons picked up where they left off, kicking three unanswered goals to start the third quarter, making it eight of the past nine, before Mihocek jagged one back for the Pies.

Essendon's game-breaker Jake Stringer, who was quiet in the first half, kicked a timely goal deep into the third term, before Sam Draper took a strong contested and goaled via a banana from a tight angle.

Draper takes incredible pack mark and finishes in style Sam Draper continues to display his bag of tricks

The Pies, who wore black armbands as a mark of respect for former players Billy Picken and Con Britt, were dealt a huge blow when Brayden Maynard was subbed out after he landed heavily on a shoulder when attempting a spoil in the third quarter.

The Bombers swung for home 14 points to the good and that margin grew to 20 points when Guelfi kicked his second soon after three-quarter time.

But as they've done time and again this season, Collingwood wouldn't be denied. After the Bombers missed multiple opportunities to put the game to bed, the Pies kicked three goals in quick succession. Medi-sub Josh Carmichael, playing in his third game, kicked two set shots, while Elliott added the other before bagging the sealer at the death.

The moment

With a tick over a minute left in the game, Pies veteran Jeremy Howe took a bounce and slipped at the most unfortunate time. Harrison Jones laid a glove on Howe just as he resumed control of the ball and was awarded a free kick. Jones, who had kicked 6.3 from set shots this season would have iced the game for the Dons but his kick hit the post, leaving the Pies with one final roll of the dice. Jamie Elliott then had the game on his boot and he kicked one of the best after-the-siren goals you will ever see.

Elliott's incredible match-winner after siren stuns 'G Jamie Elliott converts an unbelievable kick after the final siren to snatch another stunning victory for the Pies

Josh Daicos displays some individual brilliance

In-form Collingwood winger Josh Daicos continued his stellar season, tallying 19 disposals, and he may end up winning the rebel Goal of the Year award. With three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Daicos kept a seemingly dead ball alive on the wing. He ran past a diving Sam Durham, saw off the advances of Nick Hind, took two bounces, opened up the angle, then snapped truly on his right boot. It sent Pies fans into raptures and brought father Peter, who was renowned for kicking extraordinary goals during his scintillating 250-game career, to his feet.

Daicos dashes through Dons and kicks an incredible major Josh Daicos shows his class with this rebel Goal of the Year contender

Redman tackle on Ginnivan causes controversy

Less than a week ago, the AFL revealed it had instructed umpires not to pay free kicks to players who they believe are responsible for drawing high contact from tacklers. Collingwood forward Jack Ginnivan has been at the centre of the storm for much of the year, and he was again the subject of an incident that will doubtless be talked about at length in the aftermath of the match. Late in the first quarter, Ginnivan was taken high by Mason Redman, but umpire Matt Stevic, who appeared to be in good position, opted not to award the Pies' young gun a free kick, prompting Channel 7 commentator Alister Nicholson to say "I think his reputation cost him there, Jack Ginnivan". Former Melbourne star Nathan Jones added: "I think it was a poor attempt at a tackle. He's gone high and taken his head off. That's as clear as day, really."

COLLINGWOOD 6.2 7.4 8.5 12.8 (80)

ESSENDON 0.1 5.3 10.7 11.10 (76)

GOALS

Collingwood: Johnson 3, Carmichael 2, Elliott 2, Mihocek 2, Cameron, J.Daicos, Pendlebury

Essendon: Wright 3, Guelfi 2, Draper, Jones, Langford, Martin, Phillips, Stringer

BEST

Collingwood: J.Daicos, Crisp, Adams, Howe, Lipinski, Pendlebury

Essendon: Merrett, Shiel, Draper, Wright, Heppell, Durham

INJURIES

Collingwood: Maynard (shoulder)

Essendon: Redman (internal bruising)

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Josh Carmichael (replaced Brayden Maynard)

Essendon: Brayden Ham (replaced Mason Redman)

Crowd: 72,402 at the MCG