The AFL advises that the Match Review of the Round 19 Saturday games has been completed. 17 charges were laid and there was one incident that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Flynn Perez, North Melbourne, has been charged with Rough Conduct against Jaeger O'Meara, Hawthorn, during the first quarter of the Round 19 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn played at Blundstone Arena on Saturday 23 July, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a one-match suspension with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match suspension as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match suspension with an early plea.



Jy Simpkin, North Melbourne, has been charged with Striking Tom Mitchell, Hawthorn, during the third quarter of the Round 19 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn played at Blundstone Arena on Saturday 23 July, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Denver Grainger-Barrass, Hawthorn, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round 19 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn played at Blundstone Arena on Saturday 23 July, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.



Blake Hardwick, Hawthorn, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round 19 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn played at Blundstone Arena on Saturday 23 July, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.



Jack Ziebell, North Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round 19 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn played at Blundstone Arena on Saturday 23 July, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.



Cameron Zurhaar, North Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round 19 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn played at Blundstone Arena on Saturday 23 July, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.



Paul Curtis, North Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round 19 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn played at Blundstone Arena on Saturday 23 July, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.



Callum Coleman-Jones, North Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round 19 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn played at Blundstone Arena on Saturday 23 July, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.



James Blanck, Hawthorn, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round 19 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn played at Blundstone Arena on Saturday 23 July, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.



Denver Grainger-Barrass, Hawthorn, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the fourth quarter of the Round 19 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn played at Blundstone Arena on Saturday 23 July, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.



Jack Ziebell, North Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the fourth quarter of the Round 19 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn played at Blundstone Arena on Saturday 23 July, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.



Finn Maginness, Hawthorn, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the fourth quarter of the Round 19 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn played at Blundstone Arena on Saturday 23 July, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.



Jy Simpkin, North Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round 19 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn played at Blundstone Arena on Saturday 23 July, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.



A second offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $2500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1500 sanction.



Jy Simpkin, North Melbourne, has been charged with Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction) Finn Maginness, Hawthorn, during the fourth quarter of the Round 19 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn played at Blundstone Arena on Saturday 23 July, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $2500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.



Nicholas Murray, Adelaide Crows, has been charged with Misconduct against Will Hayward, Sydney Swans, during the first quarter of the Round 19 match between the Sydney Swans and the Adelaide Crows played at the SCG on Saturday 23 July, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Noah Answerth, Brisbane Lions, has been charged with Wrestling Ben Ainsworth, Gold Coast SUNS, during the first quarter of the Round 19 match between the Brisbane Lions and the Gold Coast SUNS played at the Gabba on Saturday 23 July, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.



A second offence for Wrestling is a $2500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1500 sanction.



Ben Ainsworth, Gold Coast SUNS, has been charged with Wrestling Noah Answerth, Brisbane Lions, during the first quarter of the Round 19 match between the Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast SUNS played at the Gabba on Saturday 23 July, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.



A second offence for Wrestling is a $2500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1500 sanction.



Incident explained



The incident involving the Gold Coast SUNS' Levi Casboult and the Brisbane Lions' Daniel Rich from the fourth quarter of Saturday's match between the Brisbane Lions and the Gold Coast SUNS was assessed. Casboult tracks the football and collides with Daniel Rich as he dives forward to punch the football. High contact is made. It was the view of the MRO that Casboult’s actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.