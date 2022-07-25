FREMANTLE forward Rory Lobb has taken a step towards a crucial return in Friday night's blockbuster clash against Melbourne, joining teammates for a light session on Monday morning.

Lobb ran laps and completed marking and kicking drills without strapping on his troublesome right shoulder in a positive sign ahead of the Optus Stadium showdown.

The 29-year-old, who missed last Friday's draw with Richmond, shapes as a key to the Dockers' chances against the Dees and is a likely replacement in attack for injured skipper Nat Fyfe.

Fyfe was a notable absentee during the session on Monday after suffering a hamstring injury on Friday night at Marvel Stadium in his sixth game back from injury this season.

Nat Fyfe is seen with ice on his hamstring during round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The dual Brownlow medallist has escaped serious damage but is still expected to miss at least the next two matches, with a return for the round 23 clash against Greater Western Sydney shaping as a realistic target.

Fyfe described the injury as being "pretty garden variety" upon arrival in Perth and has since undergone scans.

Key defender Alex Pearce was also absent from the on-field group on Monday at the Dockers' Cockburn training base after rolling an ankle early against the Tigers but playing on.

Fremantle's Alex Pearce and Richmond's Jack Riewoldt compete for the ball in round 19 at Marvel Stadium on July 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It is common for the 27-year-old to bypass the light Monday sessions to complete cross-training instead, and the Dockers were confident he would be available against Melbourne.

Swingman Griffin Logue trained with the forwards on Monday morning but is an option to return to defence if required.

Midfielder/forward Nathan O'Driscoll completed his second game back in the WAFL after recovering from a foot injury and is available, while wingman Darcy Tucker (32 disposals and two goals) and midfielder Mitch Crowden (32 and eight inside 50s) are putting pressure on from the lower level.

If Lobb fails to prove his fitness and an extra tall is required, ruckman Lloyd Meek has hit strong form in the WAFL and would provide excellent support for Sean Darcy against the imposing combination of Max Gawn and Luke Jackson.