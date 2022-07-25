Neil Kerley holds the premiership cup in the rooms after the 1998 AFL Grand Final between the Adelaide Crows and North Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

FOOTBALL icon Neil Kerley defined the golden era of the game in South Australia, his state funeral has been told.

Kerley's career as a champion Australian Football player, coach, selector and administrator was remembered at a large gathering at Adelaide Oval on Monday.

Inaugural Adelaide coach Graham Cornes said if there was one word to define Kerley, it was leadership.

"He was born to lead," he said.

"If there was a golden era in South Australian football, it began in the early '60s and it stretched through to the late '80s."

Neil Kerley at the 2019 Australian Football Hall of Fame night. Picture: AFL Photos

It was a football era that defined a generation, Cornes said, and Neil Kerley's influence extended right through that period.

"Now, we can debate it, but Kerls was the most powerful, charismatic figure of that era," he said.

"They called him the King, King Kerley and there's only one king."

Kerley played 276 games in the SANFL for West Adelaide, South Adelaide and Glenelg, and represented his state 32 times.

He also coached five SANFL clubs to four premierships.

Adelaide players during a minute's silence for Neil Kerley ahead of the clash against Melbourne in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

He never played in the VFL, saying he "liked South Australia" but when Adelaide entered the AFL in 1991, Kerley was appointed the inaugural football manager.

Cornes said people often asked him what was so impressive about Kerley.

"Well it's really hard to explain because he had this magnetic, physical presence," he said.

"When he spoke his words were captivating. It wasn't so much what he said, but the way he said it."

At the conclusion of a brilliant State Funeral to honour his contribution to SA and Australian Football, Neil Kerley being taken on a final Lap of Honour at Adelaide Oval. pic.twitter.com/RuHCXgcLts — Patrick Keane (@AFL_PKeane) July 25, 2022

Former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire said Kerley, who was affectionately known as Knuckles, was a great friend to so many figures of Victorian football.

"Neil was an enigma. For as much as he hated Victorian football, he loved it," he said.

"For as much as he despised those wearing the big V, they were amongst his greatest friends.

"Because Neil loved football and football people and today the secret is out forever. We Victorians loved Knuckles."

Earlier, Kerley's daughter Gail gave an emotional farewell to her father, remembering the times spent at the family's Murray River property.

"So for now dad, cast your rod, pull yourself a red, turn on the footy and relax, you deserve it," she said.