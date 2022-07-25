LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

YOUR favourite footy podcast AFL Exchange returns tonight from 6.10pm AEST with our gun line-up Riley Beveridge, Sarah Olle and Cal Twomey answering all the big R19 questions.

Your favourite segments are back too, including Exchange Exchange, Hang on a Second, Things That Should Happen, and Wot Wat Wut, plus more.

And don't forget, the team will be FIRST to reveal the R19 NAB AFL Rising Star nominee.

On the menu tonight:

- Are you buying into Collingwood's premiership chances?

- The draw or extra time?

- How should we assess the Adelaide rebuild?

- Who's winning the Brownlow Medal?

Viewers can WATCH or listen to the LIVE stream of AFL Exchange on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App from 6.10pm-7pm AEST.

Listeners and watchers will be able to contribute to the show throughout as AFL Exchange goes LIVE.

The podcast will be available after the show records on all podcast platforms, while you will be able to watch a replay of the program on AFL On Demand.

So see you tonight, LIVE from 6.10pm AEST, and let's get into it.