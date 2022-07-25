Tim Kelly kicks the ball during West Coast's clash with Essendon in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises that the Match Review of the Round 19 Sunday games has been completed. Two charges were laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Tim Kelly, West Coast Eagles, has been charged with Striking Rowan Marshall, St Kilda, during the first quarter of the Round 19 match between the West Coast Eagles and St Kilda played at Optus Stadium on Sunday 24 July, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Rowan Marshall, St Kilda, has been charged with Tripping (Fixed Financial Sanction) Liam Duggan, West Coast Eagles, during the fourth quarter of the Round 19 match between the West Coast Eagles and St Kilda played at Optus Stadium on Sunday 24 July, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Tripping (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.