WITH just four rounds remaining in the home and away season, who is coming to the end at your club?

The retirements have already started, with delistings and trades to follow at the end of the campaign.

Who have we seen the last of at your club?

With 136 games to his name, a Malcolm Blight Medal as best and fairest and an All-Australian blazer, Matt Crouch has had a fabulous Crows career to date, but 2022 has been a rocky season to say the least. Crouch has been dropped three times by coach Matthew Nicks and even though the rugged inside midfielder has a year to run on his contract, it's hard to know what his future holds at West Lakes as younger players are given more opportunities. Wingman Paul Seedsman, also with a 2023 deal, has missed the entire season with concussion, but has vowed to play football again should he pass the necessary tests. - Michael Whiting

Adelaide's Matt Crouch is challenged by Hawthorn's Connor Macdonald during round 17 at Marvel Stadium on July 10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Lions have such a competitive list there's no slam dunk options for this category, although veteran Mitch Robinson is right on the edge, being out of contract and dropped twice already this season. The 33-year-old hardman has played the past three games though and it would not surprise to see him be a crucial cog come finals time and push for a new deal. Ryan Lester is also without a contract for next season, but is still seen as super reliable at AFL level when called on and VFL level for his leadership to the younger defenders. - Michael Whiting

Mitch Robinson in action for Brisbane against Gold Coast in round 19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Ed Curnow is the side's only player older than 30 and has endured his first season interrupted significantly by injury. Normally an ever-present and an ultra-reliable figure at the club, Curnow has dealt with knee, calf and hamstring troubles that have kept him sidelined throughout the entire season. Yet to play a senior game in 2022 and uncontracted beyond this year, it's still hoped the fan favourite will return at some stage late in the season and add to his 204 appearances for the Blues. - Riley Beveridge

Carlton's Ed Curnow handballs against Fremantle in R3, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The player who fits the criteria at the AIA Centre has already retired from the game. Jordan Roughead was forced to hang up the boots a couple of months ago due to a lingering shoulder and finger issue that hampered him across the first half of the year. Steele Sidebottom and Mason Cox are the two players north of 30 – they are both 31 – who are out of contract but both are set to pen new deals in the coming months after strong campaigns. - Josh Gabelich

Steele Sidebottom and Mason Cox compete at Collingwood training on July 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

All things going well, and he has now played back-to-back VFL games, the much-loved Michael Hurley is likely to get a farewell game in the AFL for Essendon. The two-time All-Australian last played in the AFL in round 18, 2020 and after a long recovery from a hip infection should get his chance in the final rounds of the season. The Bombers have some list decisions still to make with players coming out of contract, but Aaron Francis also seems likely to be on the way out. Tom Cutler, Alec Waterman, Andrew Phillips, James Stewart and Brayden Ham also have deals which are expiring. – Dejan Kalinic

Michael Hurley looks on during Essendon's official team photo day on February 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dockers face a list squeeze and several tough decisions at the end of the season, with unlucky delistings looming. Half-back Nathan Wilson might have earned a list spot for next season with impressive recent performances, while Bailey Banfield is also waiting for clarity on his future. Contracted key defender Joel Hamling has battled injury and been squeezed out of the Dockers' best backline, with a move elsewhere possible. Midfielders Connor Blakely and Mitch Crowden and forward Sam Sturt have also found it impossible to break into the Dockers' best 22 and don't have deals for 2023. Champion midfielder David Mundy is keen to play on and a new one-year contract appears likely. – Nathan Schmook

Mitch Crowden handballs during Fremantle's clash against West Coast in the AAMI Community Series on March 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Shaun Higgins is running out of time to recover from knee surgery and build a case to return to the senior side. The 34-year-old has been let down by his body in 2022, playing only five games in his second season at GMHBA Stadium after moving from North Melbourne at the end of 2020. The 2018 All-Australian is a chance to return to play in the coming weeks, but the clock is ticking on his AFL chances. Zach Tuohy is yet to sign a deal for 2023, but the Irishman is expected to earn another season at the Cattery, which would take him within touching distance of Jim Stynes' games record. - Josh Gabelich

Shaun Higgins in action during the round seven clash between Geelong and Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium on April 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

A revelation this season, Levi Casboult has kicked 33 goals in the Suns' reworked forward line, but is still without a deal for 2023. While it is likely he will be offered a contract, how the former Blue feels physically after the rigours of a full season could well play a role in his decision about potentially going around again. Sam Day and Rory Thompson, both rarely used in 2022 as a combination of injuries and exposing younger players has been preferred, are contracted for next year. - Michael Whiting

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Casboult claims superb speccy as Suns wrestle back lead Levi Casboult takes a massive mark but can't quite capitalise with the resulting shot

The revolving door may be swinging strongly in the off-season at the Giants with best-and-fairest winner Tim Taranto yet to re-sign and looking more likely to move back to Melbourne by the week. Fellow first-round draft picks Jacob Hopper and Tanner Bruhn may also be set for returns to Victoria which would hurt the Giants' midfield depth hugely. The other big watch at the Giants is Phil Davis and whether he decides to play on in 2023 after yet another long-term hamstring injury. But it appears certain that another Giants veteran in Matt de Boer will bid farewell to the club and AFL football at season's end. The 32-year-old played every game between rounds one and 13 to make it 85 all up since joining the Giants from Fremantle in 2017 but another concussion has sidelined the celebrated tagger since then. De Boer has signed one-year contracts at the Giants since the 2019 season but as the head knocks pile up and he continues his transition into life off the football field with his venture capital enterprise, this season looks set to be his last. A farewell game at some stage isn't out of the question, however. Perhaps in round 23 against his former club, the Dockers? Additionally, Zach Sproule and Jake Stein only signed one-year deals last season and have struggled to break into the Giants team this year. - Daniel Garb

Greater Western Sydney veteran Phil Davis is helped from the field against Port Adelaide in R17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Is retirement on the cards for veteran Liam Shiels? One of Hawthorn's most popular players, Shiels brought up his 250th match last month but has been dropped twice this season and suffered a concussion in the VFL at the weekend. Out of contract, Sam Mitchell may opt to give his three-time premiership teammate a farewell game at the MCG in round 22. Kyle Hartigan's future remains a little unclear after spending much of this year injured or in the reserves. The mid-season recruitment of James Blanck and the progression of young gun Denver Grainger-Barras makes it hard to see the former Crow finding a permanent spot in the backline. Daniel Howe had his best season at the club in 2021 but has managed just eight games this year and could be on the lookout for greater opportunities elsewhere. - Brandon Cohen

Liam Shiels is chaired off by teammates Jaeger O'Meara and Blake Hardwick after his 250th match – Hawthorn's clash with Collingwood in round 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Since crossing over from Essendon at the end of 2019, forward Mitch Brown has managed just nine games in the red and blue, including only one game last year in an injury-interrupted season. Injuries to some of the Demons' big men throughout this season opened the door for Brown to make his mark but he failed to seize the opportunity, going goalless in two games, and booting just two goals in his only other match. It's hard to see the Dees offering the big man another contract, given the 31-year-old has been unable to earn a regular spot in their best 22 in his three years at the club. There are a handful of other Dees that may be looking for more opportunity elsewhere come season's end. Kade Chandler (three games, all as medi-sub), Toby Bedford (16 games, 10 as medi-sub), and Oskar Baker (no games) would all likely find a spot on an opposition list. - Alison O'Connor

Mitch Brown marks for Melbourne against Sydney in R12, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The club is still hopeful that Todd Goldstein will opt to stay at Arden Street in 2023. The big ruckman, who is uncontracted beyond this season, will likely finish the campaign just five appearances short of his 300-game milestone. Aaron Hall, who turns 32 in November, is also out-of-contract beyond this year. Ben Cunnington and Jed Anderson, both fan favourites, are other veterans still waiting on new deals but it would appear likely both will have their contracts extended. The only other player on the club's list above 30, Jack Ziebell, secured his future until 2023 last season. - Riley Beveridge

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Goldy gets up to pull down spectacular mark Todd Goldstein takes a screamer in front of goal for the Kangaroos

Arguably the Power's greatest player, three-time club champion Robbie Gray is yet to make a call on his future. The clutch forward signed a one-year deal for 2022 and could yet come to a similar agreement for next season if he wants to play on for a 17th campaign. Former Geelong forward Steven Motlop faces a nervous wait in the final month of the season and could finish his career after more than 200 games, while defender Trent McKenzie is also waiting on a new deal. Three games for the versatile Sam Mayes this season would suggest the Power are now looking to develop others, with 2021 mid-season draftee Jed McEntee also in a fight for a list spot. Former skipper Travis Boak is expected to play on. – Nathan Schmook

Steven Motlop looks dejected after Port Adelaide's loss to Richmond in round 13, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Richmond has already had two retirements this season, with Josh Caddy and Kane Lambert having hung up the boots, and there may be more premiership stars on the horizon. Turning 34 in October, Shane Edwards looms as a possible retiree, having struggled to have his normal high level of impact in some games this year. Former skipper Trent Cotchin (32) is out of contract but has averaged 24 disposals since returning from a broken collarbone. Jack Riewoldt (also 34 in October) is another who would be weighing up his future beyond 2022. Matt Parker has also returned to Western Australia. – Sarah Black

Shane Edwards in action during Richmond's clash with West Coast in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jarryn Geary fits the bill here and the former captain called time on his 207-game career earlier this month. The veteran defender had endured a nightmare run on the injury front in recent years and couldn't stay on the park in his final season in the AFL. St Kilda will need to make a call on the future of Paddy Ryder, who wants to play on in 2023 but hasn't received an offer for another contract just yet. Dan Hannebery is also out of contract and fighting to get back in the team right now. - Josh Gabelich

St Kilda's Dan Hannebery gets a kick away during round 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

At 34, it looms as Josh Kennedy's swansong when Sydney's 2022 campaign comes to a close. Kennedy hasn't featured at AFL level since tearing his hamstring against the Blues in round 10, but after collecting 37 touches in the VFL on Saturday, the midfield bull is primed to return as the Swans eye a top-four finish. A member of the 2012 premiership team, three-time Bob Skilton medallist and captain from 2017-21, Kennedy's legacy speaks for itself. While there has been intense speculation over the future of superstar forward Lance Franklin, Sydney is confident the 35-year-old won't be ending his career at another club. A one-year contract extension for Buddy remains as the likely outcome. - Sarah Olle

Josh Kennedy poses during Sydney's official team photo day on February 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Champion forward Josh Kennedy will finish his career as one of the Eagles' greatest players, with a farewell looming for the premiership hero in either the round 21 clash against Adelaide or the Western Derby one week later. The Eagles' leading goalkicker has been a warrior this season, playing sore and kicking 29 goals from 14 games. Premiership captain Shannon Hurn is keen to play on and in terrific form, but he will discuss his future with the club at the end of the season. Captain Luke Shuey and star ruckman Nic Naitanui are also without deals for 2023 but appear sure to play on. Jackson Nelson and Isiah Winder are two Eagles in a fight for list spots, while a host of players who earned top-up spots face uncertain futures. – Nathan Schmook

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Kennedy etches name in Eagles history with 700th club goal A simple set shot for Josh Kennedy sees him create history with his 700th goal for the Eagles

After playing nine games last season, including the Bulldogs' Grand Final defeat to Melbourne, ruckman Stefan Martin has played three games this season and battled various injury problems. He joined the Dogs at the end of 2020 on a one-year deal which ticked over for a second season, with the athletic ruckman set to turn 36 at the end of this year. He has played 202 games across a three-club career at Melbourne, Brisbane and the Dogs. Veteran Bulldog Mitch Wallis' foot injury will keep him sidelined to the end of this season, when he will be out of contract. - Cal Twomey