LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

NINE victories in a row from Collingwood have catapulted the Magpies up the ladder and see them sitting in the top four heading into the final month of the home and away season.

From a team that finished 17th in season 2021, are you buying into the hype around Collingwood and whether it is a genuine contender in 2022?

Join Sarah Olle, Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge to discuss the stunning run the Magpies have gone on. The past eight wins have been decided by a total of 66 points. Will their form stack up in September?

Aside from the Pies, we unveil the round 19 NAB AFL Rising Star nominee, discuss the plight of the Demons, provide an update from the NAB AFL National Championships and analyse how the Crows are going in their rebuilding phase.

EPISODE GUIDE



1.00: Are you buying Collingwood's premiership hopes?

6.30: How much danger are the Demons in?

11.20: Draw or extra time – Which one would you prefer?

15.00: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan – round 19 NAB AFL Rising Star nominee

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, round 19 NAB AFL Rising Star nominee Western Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has earned the round 19 NAB AFL Rising Star nomination after his five-goal performance against Melbourne on Saturday night.

21.15: Building a team around the previous No.1 picks

24.15: Which player pushed themselves up the draft order during the NAB AFL National Championships?

26.50: Evaluating Sam Mitchell's debut season at Hawthorn

29.50: SEGMENT – Things That Should Happen

34.00: One month to go in the season ... who is winning the Brownlow/Coleman?

37.15: How should we be assessing Adelaide's rebuild?

40.41: Fremantle v Melbourne on Friday night ... who wins?