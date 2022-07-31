State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Brisbane at Swinburne Centre, Sunday July 31, 11.05am AEST

The Lions had an even spread of contributors in their away win against the Tigers.

The Lions had an even spread of contributors in their away win against the Tigers.

Ryan Lester, Kai Lohmann and rookie Mitch Cox all kicked two goals in the 25-point victory. Lester also won 22 touches and laid seven tackles.

FULL TIME | A huge team effort all day. But a final quarter performance of four goals to none is what helps us get the job done.



🦁 - 84

🐯 - 59 pic.twitter.com/BovaEiw22v — Brisbane Lions VFL (@lions_vfl) July 31, 2022

Teenager James Tunstill amassed a team-high 26 possessions, while Deven Robertson had 25.

Connor McFadyen (20 disposals) and Harry Sharp (19 and a goal) also had an influence for the winners.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Carlton at Williamstown Oval, Saturday July 30, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Former Cat Lachie Fogarty did his best to remind the Blues why they traded for him in 2020, picking up 28 disposals, six clearances and five tackles in Carlton's 14-point loss to Williamstown.

The more recently acquired Sam Durdin was strong in the air with eight marks to go with 18 disposals, and former first-round draftee Brodie Kemp took 10 grabs along with 20 touches and a goal.

Jack Martin slotted a goal in his 16 disposals and five tackles as he aims to return to the senior side from a calf injury.

Also on the comeback trail, Caleb Marchbank had 16 touches in a solid performance.

Paddy Dow kicked a major among 17 disposals, Jack Carroll had 15 and Liam Stocker 11.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Southport at Victoria Park, Saturday July 30, 10.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Brodie Grundy's return from injury took a successful first step in the Magpies' 38-point win over Southport on Saturday.

Missing since round six, Grundy got through the game with a relatively quiet 11 disposals but didn't hold back at the contest, picking up six clearances and laying eight tackles.

Finlay Macrae finished with equal team-high disposals (29), tackles (eight) and clearances (eight), while Callum Brown (25 disposals and eight tackles) also impressed.

Regular defender Jack Madgen found himself at the other end of the ground and kicked three goals from 19 touches, sharing the scoring with Oliver Henry (three goals, 15 disposals).

Harvey Harrison slotted two majors from 17 possessions, Caleb Poulter had 19 touches and Will Kelly had nine to go with seven marks.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, Sunday July 31, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Ruckman Nick Bryan starred in the Bombers' strong 29-point win over North Melbourne on Sunday, picking up 25 disposals, eight clearances and a goal to go with a dominant 34 hitouts.

Tom Cutler continued his fine form at state league level with 36 disposals and nine marks, while Brayden Ham was good with 21 touches, five clearances and a goal.

Kaine Baldwin kicked two goals as did rookie Patrick Voss.

Veteran Michael Hurley got through another game in his attempt to play at the highest level again, picking up 10 disposals.

Fellow key position player Aaron Francis had 11 touches, Tom Hird had 12, while Irishman Cian McBride was quiet with seven disposals and six hitouts.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: East Perth v Peel at New Choice Homes Park, Saturday July 30, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

Peel gave itself some breathing room in the top-five after a barnstorming 53-point win over East Perth on Saturday afternoon.

The dominant win gives the Thunder a significant percentage buffer over sixth-placed Swan Districts, with four games remaining.

Darcy Tucker continues to put his name up for a senior recall, this week collecting 38 disposals and kicking three majors in a best-on-ground showing.

Young forward Sam Sturt was busy up forward with four goals from his 15 disposals and six marks, while Joel Western (two goals) was the only other multiple goalscorer.

Former top-10 draft pick Neil Erasmus impressed with 32 disposals, seven marks and a goal as he ran riot through the midfield.

Connor Blakely (34 disposals, 11 marks) and big man Lloyd Meek (14 hitouts) were also impressive in the huge win.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Coburg at Mars Stadium, Sunday July 31, 12.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Luke Dahlhaus and Quinton Narkle were solid contributors in Geelong's 44-point loss to Coburg on Sunday.

Dahlhaus, who last played in the AFL in round 14, had 21 disposals and Narkle had 16 touches and kicked two goals for the Cats.

Sam Simpson's impressive return continued with 25 disposals and eight clearances for Geelong.

Nick Stevens had a team-high 27 touches, Francis Evans had 19 and kicked a goal and Toby Conway had 14 disposals to go with 19 hitouts and six clearances.

Esava Ratugolea was quiet with just five touches, while Oliver Dempsey gathered 16 for the Cats.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Port Melbourne at Metricon Stadium, Sunday July 31, 9.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Josh Corbett was the dominant forward in Gold Coast’s 69-point thrashing of Port Melbourne at Metricon Stadium. Corbett finished with five goals, 10 marks and 17 touches.

Experienced forward Sam Day (three goals) and Alex Sexton (three goals and 21 disposals) also proved a handful for the Borough defence.

Brayden Fiorini, who has been in and out of the Suns’ AFL team, led the disposal tally with 35. He also kicked two goals and laid eight tackles.

Sam Flanders (32 possessions, two goals) was outstanding, while Jack Bowes had 24 touches and laid seven tackles.

Rookie ruckman Ned Moyle won 50 hitouts and gathered 17 disposals.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, Saturday July 30, 5.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from GWS' clash

After being omitted from the senior side, GWS' Tanner Bruhn has responded with a best-on-ground showing in his side's 38-point loss to Sydney.

Bruhn collected 25 disposals and had 10 clearances and six tackles to put his name firmly back in selection contention.

Fellow omitted Giant Kieren Briggs was impressive in the ruck, winning 20 hitouts and taking three marks to go with his 17 disposals, while Jake Riccardi booted two goals - GWS' only multiple goalscorer for the game - after he too was dropped.

After being the unused medi-sub in the main game, Lachlan Keeffe lined up in the VFL game and finished with 16 disposals and seven marks.

Jake Stein (19 disposals, five marks) and Jarrod Brander (16 and six) were others to perform well.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Northern Bullants at Casey Fields, Saturday July 30, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

Former Saint Luke Dunstan was huge for Casey as the Demons kicked 11 of the last 12 goals of the match to demolish the Northern Bullants on Saturday.

Dunstan finished with 41 disposals, 12 clearances and two goals in the 91-point win.

Jacob van Rooyen did most of the scoreboard damage for the Demons, kicking five goals from a dozen disposals, Daniel Turner had 21 touches, Bailey Laurie kicked a goal from his 19 and Oskar Baker finished with 15 disposals.

Adam Tomlinson has been demoted from the seniors four times this season, but he responded to his latest dumping in fine form, picking up 29 touches and pulling in 11 marks.

Also dropped from the AFL side that lost to the Western Bulldogs last round, Toby Bedford kicked three goals from 16 possessions, while Jake Bowey grabbed 26 touches and five clearances.

Veteran big man Mitch Brown kicked three goals and Kade Chandler slotted two from 17 disposals.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, Sunday July 31, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

Tarryn Thomas was in fine form as he tries to get back playing senior football before season’s end, picking up 27 disposals, six tackles and six clearances in North Melbourne’s 29-point loss to Essendon.

Former Magpie Atu Bosenavulagi had 17 touches and an equal game-high seven tackles, while Eddie Ford had 14 disposals and kicked a goal.

The versatile Patrick Walker finished with 16 possessions, category B rookie Matt McGuinness had 15 and Kyron Hayden had 10 along with seven tackles.

Charlie Comben had just four touches in his return from knee surgery.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Brisbane at Swinburne Centre, Sunday July 31, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

Thomson Dow was arguably the Tigers’ best in their 25-point defeat at the hands of the Lions at the Swinburne Centre. Dow tallied a game-high 27 possessions, including 18 handballs.

Jake Aarts picked up 23 touches and laid six tackles, while Riley Collier-Dawkins amassed 19 disposals.

FT: We fought it out until the end but unfortunately couldn't get over the top of a clinical Brisbane outfit.



RICH 8.11 (59) def. by 12.12 (84)#gotiges pic.twitter.com/8kQuxYn4f2 — Richmond VFL (@RichmondVFL) July 31, 2022

Forward Jason Castagna impressed with two goals from 18 possessions.

Hugo Ralphsmith (17 touches) and Tom Brown (13 disposals and a goal) were also good.

Ivan Soldo dominated in the ruck, tallying 36 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, Saturday July 30, 5.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from GWS' clash

Much like its senior side did, Sydney's VFL side easily accounted for its cross-town rival GWS, securing the win in the local derby by 38 points.

After being the unused medi-sub in the main game, Josh Kennedy lined up for the VFL side and collected 25 disposals, along with six tackles and six clearances as he continues to push for full return to the senior side.

Hayden McLean and Ben Ronke were damaging up forward with three goals each, while young forwards Logan McDonald and Sam Wicks (three behinds apiece) had opportunities but couldn't finish.

Midfielder Matt Roberts was huge with 24 disposals, seven tackles and five clearances, while Callum Sinclair won the battle in the ruck, finishing with 22 hitouts to go with his 17 disposals and seven marks.

Lewis Taylor (22 disposals, six marks) and Braeden Campbell (10 tackles, three clearances) were also impressive.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Footscray at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday July 30, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

The Bulldogs turned an 18-point quarter-time deficit into a 26-point win over Werribee, with exciting young tall Sam Darcy starring with 20 disposals and a massive 14 marks.

Toby McLean worked hard at the coalface laying seven tackles and earning nine clearances among 23 disposals, while Lachie Hunter had 24 touches.

Josh Schache kicked 3.3 from 10 disposals and teenage Category B rookie Cody Raak also slotted three goals.

Veteran ruckman Stefan Martin showed he's still got plenty to offer if needed at the higher level with eight clearances, 12 disposals and 28 hitouts, with fellow big man Jordan Sweet also picking up a dozen touches to go with 31 hitouts and a goal.

Dumped defender Alex Keath (13 disposals and six marks) was solid, as were former Hawks Taylor Duryea (16 and seven) and Tim O’Brien (14 and nine).