COLLINGWOOD defender Brayden Maynard has avoided a serious shoulder injury but is facing a race against the clock to be fit in time to face Port Adelaide at the MCG on Saturday.

Maynard was substituted out of the come-from-behind four-point win over Essendon on Sunday after diving to smother a kick from Bombers half-back Nick Hind just before three-quarter time.

The popular defender underwent scans on Monday and has regained some of his range of movement, but might run out of time to prove his fitness in time for this weekend.

The 25-year-old won't train fully with the main group on Wednesday and will undergo a fitness test to determine his availability later in the week.

Jordan De Goey is set to return against the Power after missing the past three games after straining his quad at training ahead of the game against North Melbourne in round 17.

The Magpies were close to picking the 26-year-old against the Bombers, but chose to take the more cautious approach with the out of contract star.

De Goey has only played once since he took a leave of absence following the mid-season trip to Bali that resulted in a $25,000 suspended fine.

The Magpies are set to provide Brodie Grundy with a return via the VFL to launch him into another finals campaign.

The dual All-Australian has recovered from the PCL injury he suffered against Essendon on Anzac Day and would have played on the weekend if not for a VFL bye.

While Essendon ruckman Sam Draper helped carve the Magpies up at stoppages, Collingwood isn't expected to rush Grundy back into the side after missing the past 12 games.