COLLINGWOOD has locked in young gun Nathan Murphy for two more seasons after an impressive two-month block in defence.

AFL.com.au can reveal the 22-year-old will remain at the AIA Centre until at least the end of 2024 after agreeing to terms on an extension in recent days.

As flagged by AFL.com.au's Inside Trading last week, lively forward Ash Johnson has also earned a one-year contract extension, taking him through to the end of 2023.

After missing the first two months of the season due to a serious ankle injury against Greater Western Sydney in the AAMI Community Series, mobile defender Murphy has played every game since returning to Craig McRae's side in round 10.

Collingwood hasn't lost a game since Murphy slotted into a spot in defence, banking a ninth consecutive win on Sunday after Jamie Elliott kicked a goal after the siren to beat Essendon and surge the Magpies into the top four.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Thrilled six-pack: All the Pies' nailbiting wins in 2022 Relive all six of Collingwood's last-minute victories during their incredible 2022 season so far

Murphy was selected with pick No.39 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft after turning his back on a promising cricket career to focus on football at Brighton Grammar and the Sandringham Dragons.

The former Australian under-19 cricketer made his debut in round 22, 2018 and played the following round, but didn't play a senior game in 2019 or 2020 before earning another shot early last season.

Nathan Murphy takes a mark during Collingwood's win over Melbourne in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Injuries, opportunity and a lack of clarity around where his best position is worked against him before this year.

But after proving himself in defence alongside All-Australian Darcy Moore and veteran Jeremy Howe, Collingwood has found a timely solution down back, following the departure of Mark Keane, the retirement of Jordan Roughead and injuries to Charlie Dean and Jack Madgen.

Murphy started the year fighting for a new contract and now he has one signed and sealed.