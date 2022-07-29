THE STAKES are astronomical for both Fremantle and Melbourne when they face off in a Friday night blockbuster at Optus Stadium, with both teams looking for a win to cement a place in the top-four.

Just two points seperate the sides on the ladder after the Dockers drew with Richmond last week, while the Dees fell short against the Western Bulldogs in the Grand Final rematch.

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

DOCKERS v DEES Follow it LIVE

The Dees now find themselves back with the rest of the pack on the ladder - sitting second with 52 points, and just one game separating them from seventh place - and could end the round outside the top-four should they be unable to get the job done in the west.

Fremantle v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Fremantle: Bailey Banfield

Melbourne: Kade Chandler

The Dockers will jump to second spot if they are able to get the four points against the Dees, while a loss could see them drop to seventh.

Fremantle will have to do without the services of superstar captain Nat Fyfe after he injured his hamstring against Richmond, but will welcome back Rory Lobb to give them some forward firepower. Bailey Banfield is omitted.

All-Australian defender Jake Lever returns for the Demons, as does speedy defender Jayden Hunt, while James Harmes (concussion), Toby Bedford (managed) and Adam Tomlinson (omitted) are all out.