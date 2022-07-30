Mark McVeigh, Stephen Coniglio, Callum Mills and John Longmire ahead of the 24th Sydney Derby. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GREATER Western Sydney has made a crucial late change for Saturday's Sydney Derby against the Swans.

Co-captain Stephen Coniglio has been withdrawn and been replaced by youngster Xavier O'Halloran.

Coniglio's omission makes him the seventh change from the Giants team that lost to Carlton last week.

Mark McVeigh has recalled Josh Kelly, Lachie Whitfield, Jesse Hogan, Tom Green and Harry Perryman, along with giving a debut to Leek Aleer.

Sydney is unchanged from the team that beat Adelaide seven days ago.

Down in Melbourne, the all-conquering Collingwood will host finals hopeful Port Adelaide in a huge Saturday afternoon clash at the MCG.

It's a must-win for the Power, whose finals hopes have dimmed following two losses on the trot. They're now eight points outside the top eight with just four games to go and will need to win every game to give themselves a chance of featuring in finals.

Collingwood has defied all odds to win nine games on the bounce, including last week's stunning post-siren win over Essendon, and is now sitting in fourth spot on the ladder, just one win behind ladder-leader Geelong.

The Pies welcome back Jordan De Goey after three games out with a quadriceps injury, however Brody Mihocek will miss due to a hip injury.

Port's Xavier Duursma returns for just his eighth game of the season.

Power captain Tom Jonas and vice-captain Ollie Wines are both playing game number 200.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R20: Collingwood v Port Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Magpies and Power at the MCG.

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 2.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Sydney: None

Greater Western Sydney: Stephen Coniglio replaced in selected side by Xavier O'Halloran

MEDICAL SUBS

Sydney: Josh P. Kennedy

Greater Western Sydney: Lachlan Keeffe

Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Collingwood: Josh Carmichael

Port Adelaide: Willem Drew