ST KILDA has swung a late change, opting to go with a smaller approach for their must-win clash against Hawthorn as Mitch Owens replaces ruckman Tom Campbell.
Campbell was initially brought in for his first game since round seven and only his second in a Saints jersey to provide some added support for Rowan Marshall in the ruck.
However, the former Roo has been left out at the final minute as their opponents also went with a smaller approach in the ruck, with Ben McEvoy set to shoulder much of the ruck duties with Ned Reeves missing due to injury.
Owens, on the other hand, comes in for his first game since round 13 against Brisbane, where he suffered a nasty concussion in only his third senior appearance.
The youngster has been building a solid case for a reprieve in the VFL, including an impressive display last weekend against Port Melbourne where he gathered 24 disposals, seven clearances and laid five tackles.
Ryan Byrnes is the medi-sub for St Kilda, while Emerson Jeka is in line for his first game of the season as the sub for Hawthorn.
St Kilda v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
St Kilda: Mitch Owens (replaces Tom Campbell in selected side)
Hawthorn: Nil
MEDICAL SUBS
St Kilda: Ryan Byrnes
Hawthorn: Emerson Jeka
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 2.10pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Sydney: Nil
Greater Western Sydney: Stephen Coniglio replaced in selected side by Xavier O'Halloran
MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: Josh P. Kennedy
Greater Western Sydney: Lachlan Keeffe
Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Collingwood: Josh Carmichael
Port Adelaide: Willem Drew
