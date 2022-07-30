St Kilda's Mitch Owens celebrates a goal during round 11 against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on May 29, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has swung a late change, opting to go with a smaller approach for their must-win clash against Hawthorn as Mitch Owens replaces ruckman Tom Campbell.

Campbell was initially brought in for his first game since round seven and only his second in a Saints jersey to provide some added support for Rowan Marshall in the ruck.

However, the former Roo has been left out at the final minute as their opponents also went with a smaller approach in the ruck, with Ben McEvoy set to shoulder much of the ruck duties with Ned Reeves missing due to injury.

Owens, on the other hand, comes in for his first game since round 13 against Brisbane, where he suffered a nasty concussion in only his third senior appearance.

The youngster has been building a solid case for a reprieve in the VFL, including an impressive display last weekend against Port Melbourne where he gathered 24 disposals, seven clearances and laid five tackles.

Ryan Byrnes is the medi-sub for St Kilda, while Emerson Jeka is in line for his first game of the season as the sub for Hawthorn.

St Kilda v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

St Kilda: Mitch Owens (replaces Tom Campbell in selected side)

Hawthorn: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

St Kilda: Ryan Byrnes

Hawthorn: Emerson Jeka

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 2.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Sydney: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Stephen Coniglio replaced in selected side by Xavier O'Halloran

MEDICAL SUBS

Sydney: Josh P. Kennedy

Greater Western Sydney: Lachlan Keeffe

Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Collingwood: Josh Carmichael

Port Adelaide: Willem Drew

