Elliot Yeo with ice on his hamstring during West Coast's clash against Richmond in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast star Elliot Yeo has hit a hurdle in his return from a hamstring injury, with the premiership star suffering a calf setback that could see his season come to an early close.

Yeo suffered the injury during a "sign-off" session to prove his fitness last Saturday, dashing hopes he would be among several inclusions for Sunday's clash against Gold Coast.

He will now miss the next two matches, with coach Adam Simpson admitting the club was "not far" away from ruling the 28-year-old out for the season and making sure he was ready for the start of pre-season.

Yeo, who had impressed as a half-back in recent matches, has now suffered multiple calf injuries and a hamstring setback in 2022 as well as concussion and COVID, playing just five games this season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Demon's new deal, Ken hits back, Dimma backs Dusty Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich with all the latest news

"He'll be a couple more weeks, which is really disappointing for everyone because he's an important player," Simpson said.

"The continuity he's had this year has been next to nothing, so we've got to get that right.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

"He's doing everything he can and then just at the last hurdle not getting that clean two or three weeks.

"Once you get over that hump you're OK, but he had a disrupted pre-season with it and then it's just carried all year really and the bottom half of his body has let him down."

Elliot Yeo walks off the field after the R14 clash between West Coast and Geelong at Optus Stadium on June 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles will also be without champion forward Josh Kennedy for Sunday's clash at Metricon Stadium, with the veteran goalkicker rested for the road trip.

Star ruckman Nic Naitanui will return if he gets through training on Thursday and indicates he is over the knee soreness that has held him out of the past two matches.

Premiership forward Willie Rioli will be available after returning to the club this week following a period of personal leave after the death of his father.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Rioli wriggles away and dribbles through a beauty Willie Rioli snares the opening goal of the game after coolly slipping away from Aaron Hall

With a host of senior players out of contract at the end of this season, Simpson said the Eagles faced a balancing act with their list management but would need to retain some experience to help develop their youth.

Premiership captain Shannon Hurn, 34, and skipper Luke Shuey, 32, are both without deals for 2023, while Kennedy, 34, is tipped to retire in the coming weeks.

Midfielder Jack Redden, 31, has a trigger to play on next season and has been excellent in 2022, with Rioli and Naitanui expected to sign on.

West Coast's Jack Redden in action during round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"There's not room for everyone, but there's room for some leadership still," the coach said.

"We have players there that might not play every game but they can help the younger players transition through what we see as an important 12 months.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

"We’ll make those calls at the end of the year. Some of the guys will be really keen to go on, and some of the guys will wind up.

"We’re not going to completely rip the heart out of the club either. We need to manage it the best way we can with draft and recruits and youth."

Simpson will coach his 200th game on Sunday, with the milestone catching him by surprise on Thursday.

West Coast coach Adam Simpson at three-quarter time of the round 15 match against Essendon at Optus Stadium on June 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 46-year-old, who has led the Eagles to two Grand Finals, including the 2018 premiership, and six finals series in nine years in charge, said he was glad he had lasted so long in the role.

"I suppose it's about longevity as a coach. You don't get dropped, even though I'm sure some people may have asked why not recently," he said.

"The quality people we've got at the club and the growth they have…to see them have some success, that's been an honour."