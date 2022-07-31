Dylan Shiel in action during round 16 in Essendon's match against Sydney at the MCG on July 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

DYLAN Shiel will miss Essendon's clash with North Melbourne and the Bombers have blooded a debutant in a raft of late changes.

Shiel's run of strong form has been upended by a hamstring injury, in another soft-tissue concern for the club's run of fitness problems this year.

He has been replaced in the starting 22 by Archie Perkins, with mid-season draftee Jye Menzie to make his AFL debut as the medical substitute. The small forward has been in strong VFL form.

The Roos have also been forced to make two changes, with more players unavailable due to the health and safety protocols.

Lachie Young and Jack Mahony have been replaced by Phoenix Spicer and Kayne Turner. Young and Mahony join Aidan Corr, Paul Curtis and Aaron Hall as other Roos ruled out due to illness.

Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

Essendon: Dylan Shiel (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Archie Perkins

North Melbourne: Lachie Young and Jack Mahony (health and safety protocols) replaced in selected side by Kayne Turner and Phoenix Spicer

MEDICAL SUBS

Essendon: Jye Menzie

North Melbourne: Josh Walker

Richmond v Brisbane at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Richmond: None

Brisbane: Brandon Starcevich (quad) replaced in selected side by Nakia Cockatoo

MEDICAL SUBS

Richmond: Maurice Rioli jnr

Brisbane: Darcy Fort

Gold Coast v West Coast at Metricon Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Gold Coast: Brandon Ellis (shoulder) replaced in selected side by Oleg Markov

West Coast: None

MEDICAL SUB

Gold Coast: Hewago Paul Oea

West Coast: Hugh Dixon