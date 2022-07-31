DYLAN Shiel will miss Essendon's clash with North Melbourne and the Bombers have blooded a debutant in a raft of late changes.
Shiel's run of strong form has been upended by a hamstring injury, in another soft-tissue concern for the club's run of fitness problems this year.
He has been replaced in the starting 22 by Archie Perkins, with mid-season draftee Jye Menzie to make his AFL debut as the medical substitute. The small forward has been in strong VFL form.
The Roos have also been forced to make two changes, with more players unavailable due to the health and safety protocols.
Lachie Young and Jack Mahony have been replaced by Phoenix Spicer and Kayne Turner. Young and Mahony join Aidan Corr, Paul Curtis and Aaron Hall as other Roos ruled out due to illness.
Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
Essendon: Dylan Shiel (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Archie Perkins
North Melbourne: Lachie Young and Jack Mahony (health and safety protocols) replaced in selected side by Kayne Turner and Phoenix Spicer
MEDICAL SUBS
Essendon: Jye Menzie
North Melbourne: Josh Walker
BOMBERS v KANGAROOS Follow it live
Richmond v Brisbane at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Richmond: None
Brisbane: Brandon Starcevich (quad) replaced in selected side by Nakia Cockatoo
MEDICAL SUBS
Richmond: Maurice Rioli jnr
Brisbane: Darcy Fort
TIGERS v LIONS Follow it live
Gold Coast v West Coast at Metricon Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Gold Coast: Brandon Ellis (shoulder) replaced in selected side by Oleg Markov
West Coast: None
MEDICAL SUB
Gold Coast: Hewago Paul Oea
West Coast: Hugh Dixon