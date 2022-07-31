BRISBANE has been dealt a massive blow ahead of its crunch clash against Richmond at the MCG today, with ultra-consistent defender Brandon Starcevich ruled out due to quadriceps tightness.
Starcevich, who has played all 18 games in 2022, has been replaced in the starting side by Nakia Cockatoo.
The Lions have lost their past 10 games at the MCG, with their most recent victory at the venue coming in round 21, 2014 (against Collingwood).
Brisbane will jump into the top four if it wins today.
Richmond v Brisbane at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Richmond: None
Brisbane: Brandon Starcevich (quad) replaced in selected side by Nakia Cockatoo
MEDICAL SUBS
Richmond: Maurice Rioli jnr
Brisbane: Darcy Fort
Gold Coast v West Coast at Metricon Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Gold Coast: Brandon Ellis (shoulder) replaced in selected side by Oleg Markov
West Coast: None
MEDICAL SUB
Gold Coast: Hewago Paul Oea
West Coast: Hugh Dixon