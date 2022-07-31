BRISBANE has been dealt a massive blow ahead of its crunch clash against Richmond at the MCG today, with ultra-consistent defender Brandon Starcevich ruled out due to quadriceps tightness.

Starcevich, who has played all 18 games in 2022, has been replaced in the starting side by Nakia Cockatoo.

The Lions have lost their past 10 games at the MCG, with their most recent victory at the venue coming in round 21, 2014 (against Collingwood).

Brisbane will jump into the top four if it wins today.

Richmond v Brisbane at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Richmond: None

Brisbane: Brandon Starcevich (quad) replaced in selected side by Nakia Cockatoo

MEDICAL SUBS

Richmond: Maurice Rioli jnr

Brisbane: Darcy Fort

Gold Coast v West Coast at Metricon Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Gold Coast: Brandon Ellis (shoulder) replaced in selected side by Oleg Markov

West Coast: None

MEDICAL SUB

Gold Coast: Hewago Paul Oea

West Coast: Hugh Dixon