GOLD Coast is two wins and a sizable percentage gap outside the eight but in the words of Lloyd Christmas 'there's still a chance', and Stuart Dew won't be giving up on a debut finals appearance for his side until mathematics, logic and divine intervention have all been exhausted.

The Suns have as good a run as any in the fight for eighth and some big wins plus a little bit of luck could see their round 23 clash against North Melbourne become a history-making moment for the club.

Acts of God never worked in Adam Simpson's favour this season but he won't be settling for a wooden spoon, so don't expect West Coast to be easybeats in the next few weeks, starting at Metricon Stadium on Sunday.

Egyptian-born Mac Andrew will debut for Gold Coast and there will be plenty of interested people watching his performance, including the Melbourne recruiting team that decided to pass on matching the Suns' bid at pick five in last year's draft for the Demons Academy product.

Mac Andrew in action for Gold Coast against Coburg in the VFL, R15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Andrew is considered an exciting ruck prospect but has been named at centre-half back in a defence that took yet another hit last week as Charlie Ballard's season ended early with a knee injury.

Malcolm Rosas jnr also comes in, with Sam Flanders omitted.

Mabior Chol racks up game 50 after crossing from Richmond in what has proved an inspired move.

Nic Naitanui's stop-start year continues with the West Coast ruckman back for only his sixth game of a season where he hasn't managed more than two consecutive appearances.

Willie Rioli hasn't done much better, managing no more than four matches in a row in 2022, but his return will lift his teammates as they try to finish the season on a high, and Jack Petruccelle's inclusion will add plenty of speed.

Match Previews R20: Gold Coast v West Coast Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Suns and Eagles at Metricon Stadium.

After kicking the first two goals of his career last week Josh Rotham is out with an ankle injury as is first-year defender Rhett Bazzo, while Alex Witherden has been hamstrung.

Josh Kennedy is again being spared a lengthy interstate trip as the club keeps its goalkicking record holder on ice for a hometown farewell.

Champion midfielder Andrew Gaff runs out in an Eagles jumper for the 250th time, while fellow onballer Tim Kelly plays his 100th career game, of which the first 48 were with Geelong.