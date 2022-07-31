IN THIS week's Nine Things We Learned, we discover that you don't have the be the captain to lead your team to victory, Port Adelaide can't stop mucking around with the footy and a veteran Saint might be much more than a bit player.

Check out these lessons and more as our team runs their eyes over round 20.

1. Viney has ignited Melbourne's ruthless edge

All of Jack Viney's finest traits, both as a player and a leader, were on show at Optus Stadium on Friday night, and the flow-on effect for the rest of his team was obvious. Viney set the standard for an aggressive team performance with a game-high 13 groundball gets and 16 contested possessions, refusing to be beaten to the footy if he could help it. Arguably best afield, he lifted with star teammate Clayton Oliver fighting a tag and made sure the Demons' midfield as a collective was still able to get the game on its terms without Oliver producing his usual output. It was a textbook example of how to adjust as a group to handle a tag. Oliver adjusted too and played a role in a different way, finishing with a game-high 33 pressure acts, well above his season average of 25.2. – Nathan Schmook

Jack Viney handballs to Christian Petracca during the R20 clash between Melbourne and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on July 29, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

2. The Lions need a talisman

In his pomp, Joel Selwood would will his team across the line. The star Cat would not take no for an answer, and lift his side when they needed him most. Richmond has Dustin Martin, who can change his side's fortunes almost single-handedly. Who is that man for Brisbane? It's hard to pick one amid the Lions' poor finals record of the past three seasons, which has seen them win just one of six matches. It was also apparent on Sunday. When they needed someone to rise to the occasion – as Shai Bolton and Tom Lynch did for Richmond in Martin's absence – they didn't have one. Brisbane has several A-graders – Lachie Neale, Charlie Cameron and Hugh McCluggage to name but a few – but it's hard to name a player who'll put his teammates on his shoulders when the ante is upped. - Trent Masenhelder

3. Port Adelaide has a ball-use issue

A brief look at the stats would indicate Port Adelaide beat Collingwood, not the opposite. Pies coach Craig McRae believes his side should have won by more than the six-point margin. The Power recorded 82 more disposals than the Magpies, with the biggest differential coming from handballs, with 78 more than their opponents. Port had eight more clearances, and lost the inside-50 count by three. Full credit to Collingwood's strong defence for the last three quarters, but Port Adelaide simply messed around with the footy too much to take advantage of their dominance with ball in hand. – Sarah Black

Disappointed Port Adelaide players leave the MCG after losing to Collingwood in R20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

4. Hannebery could be key to Saints' finals push

It's never easy losing one of your gun players in the middle of a finals push, but the return of Dan Hannebery to the Saints' line-up may help alleviate the Jade Gresham-sized hole left in the side. In the wake of Gresham's season coming to a premature end earlier this week due to a meniscus tear, Hannebery's comeback couldn't have been be more timely heading into a must-win game against Hawthorn. Despite barely featuring in a St Kilda jersey and not playing at senior level since round 23 last year, the former Swan fitted in seamlessly in the Saints' engine room, putting together an eye-catching display in their 12-point win over the Hawks. While he's still far from match-fit, all of the qualities that made Hannebery a three-time All-Australian were still in his kit bag as he racked up 27 disposals to go with a clever first-quarter goal. With more game time under his belt, he can only get better from here and the Saints can only benefit as they face a tough road to the finish. - Nick D'Urbano

5. Jack Darling can lead a post-JK Eagles attack

Whether Josh Kennedy finishes his illustrious career next week, at season's end or after next year, Jack Darling showed on Sunday he was more than capable of leading the Eagles' forward line for a few more years yet. Darling was magnificent against the Suns, kicking an equal career-high six goals with a combination of powerful contested marks (three) and marks on the lead. His 45m set shot from hard up against the right boundary line early in the third term was a team lifter when the Eagles trailed heavily. With a fit Oscar Allen to come back, and Darling with a full pre-season under his belt, the key forward stocks still look in good shape. – Michael Whiting

Jack Darling celebrates a goal during West Coast's clash with Gold Coast in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

6. Sam Reid is playing himself into another contract

A combination of injuries and inconsistent form have seen Sam Reid in and out of John Longmire's best 22 over the past three seasons. However, the Swans veteran continued a purple patch against the Giants on Saturday to illustrate why he's now an integral member of a team pushing for a top four spot. Playing as a key forward alongside Lance Franklin, Reid kicked three goals from 18 disposals in the easy win, but it was his back-up ruck work to Tom Hickey that was just as eye-catching, with his spring in the centre leading directly to a number of Sydney clearances. Reid had four clearances and seven score involvements of his own to highlight his impact. The 30-year-old has now played nine straight games and doesn't look like giving up his position any time soon. Currently on a one-year contract, he looks a certainty to go around in 2023 and who knows how much longer. – Michael Whiting

Sam Reid looks on during round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

7. This is how Essendon's forward line was meant to function

Injuries to Harry Jones and Jake Stringer in the first half of the season meant coach Ben Rutten didn't have the forward line set up he wanted – or needed – early in the year. But with both of the players back, and back in form, the Bombers cut a swathe through North Melbourne on Sunday. Stringer kicked five goals and Jones booted two goals and showed why, with a full year next to Peter Wright, the Bombers can have a potent attack. Wright, for his worth, also kicked two goals to take his season tally to 47 in what has been a terrific campaign, while James Stewart returned to the senior line-up as a key forward and kicked three. - Callum Twomey

8. Carlton needs to sort out its talls

The Blues made the shock decision to drop Jack Silvagni from their 22 to face Adelaide as they tried to fit Marc Pittonet back into the team. Carlton's desire to play both Pittonet and Tom De Koning in the ruck meant that Silvagni, who has played the forward/ruck role with aplomb despite being undersized, was squeezed into the medi-sub role. It didn't work against the Crows, largely because De Koning was badly out of touch in aerial contests, and Silvagni ended up on the field before half-time following Corey Durdin's injury. All three of Pittonet, De Koning and Silvagni played in the first three rounds for three wins, showing the setup can work. The Blues seemed to prioritise the small forward line of Durdin, Jesse Motlop and Matt Owies but after a total of just eight goals against Adelaide, they'll need to rejig their plans ahead of the round 21 clash trip to Brisbane. - Michael Rogers

Tom De Koning, Patrick Cripps and Marc Pittonet during Carlton's loss to Adelaide in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

9. A month off hasn't done Tom Stewart any harm

It was the perfect setting for Tom Stewart to make a low-key return. It was all about Joel Selwood's 350th game, rather than the return of the triple All-Australian for the first time since he copped a four-game ban for that controversial bump on Dion Prestia. The Geelong star strengthened his chances of securing a fourth blazer by picking up where he left off, producing a disciplined performance that left Chris Scott beaming post game. – Josh Gabelich