DUEL milestones for Ollie Wines and Tom Jonas might be the ideal spark for Port Adelaide as it looks to keep its season alive by upsetting Collingwood on Saturday.

Reigning Brownlow medallist Wines and Power captain Jonas will notch their 200th game but they've got little time to look back and reminisce, with their side two games outside the eight with only four matches left this season.

Port Adelaide's 2022 leaders (L-R): Ollie Wines, Tom Jonas, Darcy Byrne-Jones. Picture: portadelaidefc.com.au

Many results will need to go their way to bridge that gap but first they'll need to knock off perhaps the competition's hottest side with the Magpies having reeled off nine straight wins to bolt into top-four contention.

"While we're still in with a mathematical chance, we go out there and worry about beating Collingwood...what happens outside of that is out of our control," Jonas told reporters.

"We just control the weekend and if that door stays ajar, I know the odds are probably against us, but while we're living and breathing, we'll keep going for the win.

"Regardless of where we end up in a week or a fortnight or in three weeks time, every week we go out there and we want to win."

Robbie Gray and his Port Adelaide teammates leave the field after losing to Geelong in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood has won its past five games - all by less than 11 points - and are 6-1 on single-digit margin games this campaign.

It contrasts greatly with the Power's record in close games, the last four losses they've copped to really damage their finals chances all coming by less than 14 points.

"(It) certainly feels like they've been the opposite of us," Jonas said.

"They've been able to get over the line, it probably comes from the way they attack the game when the game's on the line.

"They get bolder and braver and really take it on and you make your own luck."

Last two mins: Elliott's post-siren winner saves Pies again Jamie Elliott sinks Essendon with a goal after the siren to send the Magpie Army into raptures

Collingwood regain Jordan De Goey for the contest but lose forward Brody Mihocek to hip soreness.

Port will go in without Riley Bonner (health and safety protocols) and Dan Houston (concussion) and they've dropped Tom Clurey and Willem Drew, while they welcome back Xavier Duursma, Lachie Jones and Trent McKenzie.

On his own milestone, Jonas said his scrappy, team-first attitude made him an asset to the team.

Tom Jonas and Orazio Fantasia after Port Adelaide's qualifying final win over Geelong in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"There's certain skill sets in the game - mine's not going to be the flowery, skilful, super-athletic, exciting brand of football," he said.

"It's hard-nosed, reliable, coachable, a tough brand of footy.

"I can do the simple things relatively well, and I like to think my coaches and teammates can rely on me to do what I say I'm going to do."