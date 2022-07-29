Joel Selwood leads his team off the field after the R12 clash between Geelong and Western Bulldogs on June 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG coach Chris Scott has hailed Joel Selwood as the greatest player he has seen ahead of the courageous Cats captain's 350th AFL game.

Wearing a 'Selwood 350' t-shirt, Scott on Friday paid the ultimate tribute to Geelong's games record-holder.

The 46-year-old, who played with Brownlow medallists Michael Voss, Simon Black and Jason Akermanis in a premiership golden era at the Brisbane Lions, made it clear where he thought Selwood stood in the history of the AFL.

"I feel so privileged to have worked with such a great captain," Scott told reporters.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Selwood earns classy send-off in record-breaking game Joel Selwood is honoured by fans and players after becoming the longest-serving captain in AFL history

"I think the positional comparisons are hard, but I'll just say it, and I think I've said it before that I find it hard to compare eras, but he's the best player I've seen in my time when you take everything into consideration.

"In terms of impact on a football club and assistance to a head coach, I can't think of any better."

It came after fellow modern Geelong champion Tom Hawkins on Tuesday called Selwood the Cats' greatest player.

?3 x Premiership Player

? 72.5% Win Percentage

? 4th for All-Time Wins

???? Most V/AFL Tackles

? 7th All-Time Brownlow Votes

????? Longest Serving Captain

?? 6 x All Australian

? 4 x AFLPA Most Courageous

? 3 x Carji Greeves Medallist

?? Most Clearances in League History pic.twitter.com/cQjxcp7POy — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) July 28, 2022

Selwood, who holds the VFL/AFL record for most games captained, is preparing to lead the ladder-leading Cats out in a big match against the surging Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night.

The 34-year-old has not ruled out trying to become the just the sixth player in VFL/AFL history to reach 400 games.

"I sometimes let the mind wander, but to be honest it's only to the end of the season and lifting up that premiership cup," Selwood said.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

"That's exactly where I'm at at the moment ... our group is playing great footy but we still think we have steps to take.

"Four hundred? I don't think so, but maybe."

Joel Selwood competes with Darcy Byrne-Jones during Geelong's clash with Port Adelaide in round 19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Geelong, which is already a game and percentage clear on top of the ladder, welcomes back star defender Tom Stewart following his four-match suspension for a big bump on Richmond midfielder Dion Prestia.

Stewart will slot straight back into a Cats team that has won nine straight matches.

Geelong will also be boosted by the inclusion of ruckman Jon Ceglar, who will make his Cats debut after his off-season move from Hawthorn.

PAYING TRIBUTE AFL congratulates Joel Selwood on 350 games

The Bulldogs welcome back Caleb Daniel and Zaine Cordy but Adam Treloar was ruled out with a calf issue and coach Luke Beveridge has surprisingly axed key defender Alex Keath.

Geelong boasts one of the best forward lines in the AFL with Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron, along with Gary Rohan and Tyson Stengle.