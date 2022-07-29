A dejected Jack Silvagni walks from the ground after Carlton's round 18 loss to Geelong at the MCG on July 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON coach Michael Voss is hoping Jack Silvagni's surprise axing will push the versatile tall to become better.

The 24-year-old was a shock omission for Carlton's trip to face the Crows at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

Silvagni has produced arguably the most consistent campaign of his seven-season career, playing a valuable role up forward and as a back-up ruckman.

But with experienced ruckman Marc Pittonet having recovered from a long-term knee injury, Silvagni is the unlucky player to make way.

Carlton's Jack Silvagni tries to evade the tackle of GWS' Toby Greene in round 19 at Marvel Stadium on July 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"It’s pretty clear that we’ve decided to play the two rucks, and that means one of them (Tom De Koning or Pittonet) is going to have to spend more time forward," Voss told reporters on Friday.

“There was obvious disappointment (from Silvagni).

"Whenever you talk to a player saying they’re not in the team, there’s obvious disappointment.

"But he appreciates that we're in a healthy position and hopefully in our experience, it pushes people to be better again."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Silvagni brace continues Blues' dominance Jack Silvagni snagged two quick goals to make it seven unanswered goals for his side

The clash with the struggling Crows is a crucial one for Carlton to ensure it locks in a finals berth for the first time since 2013.

The seventh-placed Blues face top-four teams Brisbane, Melbourne and Collingwood in their final three matches.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

A win against Adelaide will all but guarantee Carlton's place in September, ending almost a decade of torment for the Blues' faithful.

Patrick Cripps celebrates with Carlton fans after winning the round 19 match against GWS at Marvel Stadium on July 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

It is possible Carlton could jump inside the top-four by the end of this weekend, but could be in danger of missing the finals altogether should they be upset by the Crows.

"It’s really difficult for me to speculate on other years: I've only got this year to work with," Voss said.

“We also know there’s another level we can go to.

"If we’re able to find that, we can challenge any opposition…we've still got a fair bit of work to do as a footy team."