ZAC Bailey spent Sunday night in hospital after kidney damage left him coughing up blood during Brisbane's round 20 loss to Richmond at the MCG.

The classy forward, one of the best afield at the time, clashed with Marlion Pickett in the second quarter of the game.

After Tiger Noah Cumberland had kicked a goal, Bailey attended a centre square contest and as he chased a loose ball, Pickett came in off the wing and made contact.

The impact to Bailey's kidney region left him in severe discomfort and he was coughing up blood immediately. He took no further part in the game.

On Monday morning, doctors cleared Bailey of major internal damage and it was planned for him to return to Brisbane in the afternoon.

It won't be known for some days whether his bruised kidney will keep him out of Brisbane's crunch game against Carlton at the Gabba next Sunday.

As with all match incidents from Sunday fixtures, the AFL's Match Review Office will release its findings late Monday.