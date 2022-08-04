JOIN us right here for all the latest news at it happens ahead of another huge round of footy.

The business end of the home and away season is well and truly upon us and round 21 kicks off with a monster clash between Melbourne and Collingwood. The Pies have won 10 straight, the Dees look to be finding form and it's second against third in a blockbuster at the MCG.

There are also important games on Saturday with the Western Bulldogs hosting Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, high-flying Geelong taking on St Kilda and Richmond making the trip to face Port Adelaide.

And two teams hurting from losses in round 20 – Brisbane and Carlton – do battle at the Gabba on Sunday, while Josh Kennedy bids farewell in West Coast's clash with Adelaide.

>>WATCH THE TRADERS LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW FROM 6.15pm AEST

The Traders analyse all the teams

We will bring you all the breaking news and reveal the teams for round 21's games FIRST at 6.20pm AEST.