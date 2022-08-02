HAWTHORN key forward Mitch Lewis won't face Gold Coast this weekend, while young ruckman Ned Reeves has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Lewis was substituted out of last Saturday night’s loss to St Kilda after injuring his knee at Marvel Stadium.

The 23-year-old, who has kicked 37 goals from 15 games in 2022, is only expected to miss one week at this stage after jarring his knee.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Reeves missed the game against the Saints and underwent a shoulder reconstruction earlier this week after nursing the injury since Easter Monday.

The 23-year-old dislocated his right shoulder against Geelong in round five and missed six games, before returning for seven games in the second half of the season.

Injured Hawthorn ruckman Ned Reeves against Geelong in R5, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The St Kevin’s College product has emerged as a long-term ruck option for the Hawks across the past six months and is expected to be fully fit by the start of next year.

Hawthorn will be without rebounding defender Changkuoth Jiath for the clash against Gold Coast in Launceston after he accepted a one-game suspension for rough conduct.

Jiath was charged by the Match Review Officer for a dangerous tackle on St Kilda captain Jack Steele.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

Josh Morris will also miss the trip to Tasmania after dislocating his shoulder on the weekend.

The 20-year-old defender is being assessed by specialists to determine the next course of action.

Hawthorn is hopeful Jacob Koschitzke will be available after suffering a corked leg against the Saints.