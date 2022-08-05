IF MELBOURNE wants to shore up a potential top-four finish, it will have to overcome a horrible – and for Demons fans, a cruel and unusually poor – record against Collingwood.

Friday night's blockbuster between Collingwood and Melbourne is set to have an effect on finals standings, and it's safe to say the Pies have the wood over the Dees.

In the 22 matches between the two sides, dating back to round 20, 2007, Melbourne has won just five games, four of which came in consecutive battles between 2015 and 2017.

The two teams also played out a draw in round 12, 2010.

The most egregious Melbourne loss to Collingwood in recent years came in round 23, 2017, when a victory would have locked it into its first finals appearance since 2006.

Melbourne's Max Gawn shows his disappointment after losing to Collingwood in R23, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

The Pies – who won by 16 – finished that season in 13th, while West Coast's win over Adelaide meant the Dees missed the eight by 0.5 per cent.

Most recently, the round 13 loss earlier this year to Collingwood was the Demons' third in a row, coming in the immediate aftermath of the scuffle between Steven May and Jake Melksham.

Round 13 2022 Collingwood 12.10 (82) def Melbourne 8.8 (56) Collingwood by 26 Round 13 2021 Collingwood 11.14 (80) def Melbourne 9.9 (63) Collingwood by 17 Round 12 2020 Melbourne 16.4 (100) def Collingwood 6.8 (44) Melbourne by 56 Round 21 2019 Collingwood 10.10 (70) def Melbourne 7.11 (53) Collingwood by 17 Round 12 2019 Collingwood 15.8 (98) def Melbourne 7.15 (57) Collingwood by 41 Round 12 2018 Collingwood 20.13 (133) def Melbourne 14.7 (91) Collingwood by 42 Round 23 2017 Collingwood 14.15 (99) def Melbourne 12.11 (83) Collingwood by 16 Round 12 2017 Melbourne 15.14 (104) def Collingwood 15.10 (100) Melbourne by four Round 12 2016 Melbourne 16.8 (104) def Collingwood 8.10 (58) Melbourne by 46 Round 4 2016 Melbourne 16.6 (102) def Collingwood 9.13 (67) Melbourne by 35 Round 18 2015 Melbourne 13.13 (91) def Collingwood 7.12 (54) Melbourne by 37 Round 10 2015 Collingwood 13.7 (85) def Melbourne 17.8 (110) Collingwood by 25 Round 12 2014 Collingwood 8.13 (61) def Melbourne 3.10 (28) Collingwood by 33 Round 11 2013 Collingwood 17.20 (122) def Melbourne 5.9 (39) Collingwood by 83 Round 11 2012 Collingwood 19.15 (129) def Melbourne 13.9 (87) Collingwood by 42 Round 12 2011 Collingwood 19.15 (129) def Melbourne 6.5 (41) Collingwood by 88 Round 12 2010 Collingwood 9.22 (76) drew Melbourne 11.10 (76) Draw Round 2 2010 Collingwood 12.14 (86) def Melbourne 12.13 (85) Collingwood by 1 Round 11 2009 Collingwood 19.12 (126) def Melbourne 8.12 (60) Collingwood by 66 Round 2 2009 Collingwood 17.15 (117) def Melbourne 10.4 (64) Collingwood by 53 Round 11 2008 Collingwood 17.14 (116) def Melbourne 13.17 (95) Collingwood by 21 Round 20 2007 Collingwood 11.15 (81) def Melbourne 9.16 (70) Collingwood by 11



Last year's edition saw then-lowly Collingwood upset the then-premiership favourite in Nathan Buckley's last match in charge, while 2018's clash saw the Magpies end the Demons' six-match winning streak.

Travis Cloke booted seven to sink the Dees in round 10, 2015, while Melbourne managed an ugly 3.10 against Collingwood in 2014 in its first year under Paul Roos.

In the three matches prior to 2014, when Melbourne was at its lowest ebb, the lowest score Collingwood kicked against the Dees was 122.

Neale Daniher with Travis Cloke after Collingwood defeated Melbourne in R10, 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

Possibly the most heartbreaking loss came in Collingwood's eventual premiership year of 2010, when the Dees had two chances to pinch the game in the final seconds, culminating in Ricky Petterd's dropped mark in the goalsquare.

The two sides then drew in the rematch later that year, when Pie Tarkyn Lockyer converted a set shot after the Dees had taken the lead with two quick goals of their own.

The overall record between the two sides is 152 wins to Collingwood, 84 to Melbourne, with five draws.