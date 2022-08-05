IF MELBOURNE wants to shore up a potential top-four finish, it will have to overcome a horrible – and for Demons fans, a cruel and unusually poor – record against Collingwood.

Friday night's blockbuster between Collingwood and Melbourne is set to have an effect on finals standings, and it's safe to say the Pies have the wood over the Dees.

In the 22 matches between the two sides, dating back to round 20, 2007, Melbourne has won just five games, four of which came in consecutive battles between 2015 and 2017.

The two teams also played out a draw in round 12, 2010.

The most egregious Melbourne loss to Collingwood in recent years came in round 23, 2017, when a victory would have locked it into its first finals appearance since 2006.

Melbourne's Max Gawn shows his disappointment after losing to Collingwood in R23, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

The Pies – who won by 16 – finished that season in 13th, while West Coast's win over Adelaide meant the Dees missed the eight by 0.5 per cent.

Most recently, the round 13 loss earlier this year to Collingwood was the Demons' third in a row, coming in the immediate aftermath of the scuffle between Steven May and Jake Melksham.

Round 13 2022

Collingwood 12.10 (82) def Melbourne 8.8 (56)

Collingwood by 26

Round 13 2021

Collingwood 11.14 (80) def Melbourne 9.9 (63)

Collingwood by 17

Round 12 2020

Melbourne 16.4 (100) def Collingwood 6.8 (44)

Melbourne by 56

Round 21 2019

Collingwood 10.10 (70) def Melbourne 7.11 (53)

Collingwood by 17

Round 12 2019

Collingwood 15.8 (98) def Melbourne 7.15 (57)

Collingwood by 41

Round 12 2018

Collingwood 20.13 (133) def Melbourne 14.7 (91)

Collingwood by 42

Round 23 2017

Collingwood 14.15 (99) def Melbourne 12.11 (83)

Collingwood by 16

Round 12 2017

Melbourne 15.14 (104) def Collingwood 15.10 (100)

Melbourne by four

Round 12 2016

Melbourne 16.8 (104) def Collingwood 8.10 (58)

Melbourne by 46

Round 4 2016

Melbourne 16.6 (102) def Collingwood 9.13 (67)

Melbourne by 35

Round 18 2015

Melbourne 13.13 (91) def Collingwood 7.12 (54)

Melbourne by 37

Round 10 2015

Collingwood 13.7 (85) def Melbourne 17.8 (110)

Collingwood by 25

Round 12 2014

Collingwood 8.13 (61) def Melbourne 3.10 (28)

Collingwood by 33

Round 11 2013

Collingwood 17.20 (122) def Melbourne 5.9 (39)

Collingwood by 83

Round 11 2012

Collingwood 19.15 (129) def Melbourne 13.9 (87)

Collingwood by 42

Round 12 2011

Collingwood 19.15 (129) def Melbourne 6.5 (41)

Collingwood by 88

Round 12 2010

Collingwood 9.22 (76) drew Melbourne 11.10 (76)

Draw

Round 2 2010

Collingwood 12.14 (86) def Melbourne 12.13 (85)

Collingwood by 1

Round 11 2009

Collingwood 19.12 (126) def Melbourne 8.12 (60)

Collingwood by 66

Round 2 2009

Collingwood 17.15 (117) def Melbourne 10.4 (64)

Collingwood by 53

Round 11 2008

Collingwood 17.14 (116) def Melbourne 13.17 (95)

Collingwood by 21

Round 20 2007

Collingwood 11.15 (81) def Melbourne 9.16 (70)

Collingwood by 11


Last year's edition saw then-lowly Collingwood upset the then-premiership favourite in Nathan Buckley's last match in charge, while 2018's clash saw the Magpies end the Demons' six-match winning streak.

Travis Cloke booted seven to sink the Dees in round 10, 2015, while Melbourne managed an ugly 3.10 against Collingwood in 2014 in its first year under Paul Roos.

In the three matches prior to 2014, when Melbourne was at its lowest ebb, the lowest score Collingwood kicked against the Dees was 122.

Neale Daniher with Travis Cloke after Collingwood defeated Melbourne in R10, 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

Possibly the most heartbreaking loss came in Collingwood's eventual premiership year of 2010, when the Dees had two chances to pinch the game in the final seconds, culminating in Ricky Petterd's dropped mark in the goalsquare.

The two sides then drew in the rematch later that year, when Pie Tarkyn Lockyer converted a set shot after the Dees had taken the lead with two quick goals of their own.

The overall record between the two sides is 152 wins to Collingwood, 84 to Melbourne, with five draws.