ONCE upon a time, a long time ago, there were two football giants that dominated the biggest league in the land and clashes between these Titans were legendary.

And now they're back in a finals-defining Friday night blockbuster at the MCG, starting 7.50pm AEST.

Between 1955 and 1960 Melbourne and Collingwood faced off in four Grand Finals with the Demons saluting on three occasions, and then just for good measure they did it all again in 1964, the Dees taking the points again.

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

DEMONS V PIES Follow it LIVE here

The Pies have turned the tables somewhat of late but, as important as some recent games have been for one or another of the clubs, they've never held the weight of this one.

Melbourne v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Melbourne: James Harmes

Collingwood: Trent Bianco

Victory here will go a long way towards sewing up a top-two spot with home finals guaranteed and a double chance to kick off the campaign.

And then there's the lure and lustre of the minor premiership - lose on Friday and it's a very tough task to enter September with the psychological strength of being top dog.