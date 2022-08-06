GOLD Coast continues its push for an unlikely finals place when it takes on Hawthorn in Tasmania on Saturday.

The Suns entered round 21 two games behind eighth-placed St Kilda, with three rounds remaining in the home and away season.

They must get past the Hawks at UTAS Stadium, though, before finishing the campaign against Geelong and North Melbourne.

Gold Coast is coming off a much-needed win over West Coast to improve to 9-10, a record which puts them two spots above Hawthorn (7-12) on the ladder.

The Hawks are celebrating captain Ben McEvoy's 250th game and their eighth win of the season would be their best in a campaign since 2019 as they continue to show improvement under first-year coach Sam Mitchell.

Jai Serong, pick No.53 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, will make his debut for the Hawks, who are without the suspended Changkuoth Jiath and the injured Mitch Lewis.

The Suns have brought in Brandon Ellis and Alex Davies, with Oleg Markov and Rory Atkins dropped.

Hawthorn v Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Hawthorn: James Blanck

Gold Coast: Rory Atkins