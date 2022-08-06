GOLD Coast continues its push for an unlikely finals place when it takes on Hawthorn in Tasmania on Saturday.
The Suns entered round 21 two games behind eighth-placed St Kilda, with three rounds remaining in the home and away season.
>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App
HAWKS v SUNS Follow it live
They must get past the Hawks at UTAS Stadium, though, before finishing the campaign against Geelong and North Melbourne.
Gold Coast is coming off a much-needed win over West Coast to improve to 9-10, a record which puts them two spots above Hawthorn (7-12) on the ladder.
The Hawks are celebrating captain Ben McEvoy's 250th game and their eighth win of the season would be their best in a campaign since 2019 as they continue to show improvement under first-year coach Sam Mitchell.
Jai Serong, pick No.53 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, will make his debut for the Hawks, who are without the suspended Changkuoth Jiath and the injured Mitch Lewis.
The Suns have brought in Brandon Ellis and Alex Davies, with Oleg Markov and Rory Atkins dropped.
Hawthorn v Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Hawthorn: James Blanck
Gold Coast: Rory Atkins