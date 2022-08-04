Brody Mihocek celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash with Gold Coast in round seven, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD key forward Brody Mihocek will return against Melbourne on Friday night, but star ruckman Brodie Grundy isn't expected to play at any level this weekend.

Mihocek missed last Saturday's six-point win over Port Adelaide due to hip soreness, but the 29-year-old passed a fitness test at the AIA Centre on Thursday.

Key defender Jeremy Howe has also been under an injury cloud this week due to a corked buttock, but the Magpies vice-captain has been given the green light to play.

"They'll play," Collingwood coach Craig McRae told reporters on Thursday morning.

Jeremy Howe looks on during Collingwood's clash with Port Adelaide in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We were confident after training the other day that they'd get up, so they'll be available."

Grundy reported ankle soreness following training on Tuesday, after playing managed minutes in the VFL at Victoria Park on Saturday in his first appearance since Anzac Day.

The Magpies were initially considering recalling Grundy for tomorrow night's clash at the MCG, but his return will now be delayed by at least a week.

After ruling the dual All-Australian out of AFL selection on Wednesday, McRae doesn't expect Grundy to play in the VFL game against Williamstown on Saturday.

"He didn't train this morning. We were hoping he would get up and train with the VFL this morning and he didn't do that," McRae said.

"I would say that he is probably unlikely to play VFL this week. We'll assess over the weekend."

McRae said Grundy could still return against Sydney in round 22, despite the setback delaying his return to the senior side.

"I was happy with the minutes he played in the VFL. He just pulled up sore. Obviously we don't want that; we want him to be fresh and vibrant and bring his best energy," he said.

"We'll just have to assess over the weekend. Hopefully he pulls up from that and then we can progress from there. His knee is fine, he's just getting a little bit of ankle soreness, which we are monitoring."

With Grundy to miss a 14th straight game, Collingwood will stick with Darcy Cameron and Mason Cox against five-time All-Australian Max Gawn and rising star Luke Jackson.