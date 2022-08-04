Luke Parker and Brett Kirk after the Sydney v Greater Western Sydney game in R20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

LUKE Parker's performance against Greater Western Sydney last Saturday put him in rare air when it comes to intrastate rivalries.

Parker's 34 disposals, including 16 contested, along with six clearances and eight score involvements – all match highs – was good enough for him to win his fifth Brett Kirk Medal as the best player afield in Sydney Derbies.

It was the third time he'd won the award in succession and took him two clear of teammate Lance Franklin.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race?

Just as noteworthy, Parker has now joined Port Adelaide champion Robbie Gray as having won the most medals in any intrastate clash.

Showdown medallist Robbie Gray after Adelaide v Port Adelaide, R20, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Gray has won five Showdown Medals, the most recent coming in 2019 when he racked up 35 touches and 10 clearances in a crushing win over Adelaide.

Parker just loves playing the Giants.

In 22 matches against the Swans' crosstown rivals, the 29-year-old midfielder has averaged 23 disposals and kicked 18 goals – more than he has against any other opponent.

"He's good at them," coach John Longmire chuckled post-match.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Parker explodes with unbelievable five-goal outing Luke Parker had an enjoyable afternoon up forward with his five goals helping his side to a win over their cross-town rivals

"It's good to have an experienced head out there … he's been at a lot of stoppages and understands the flow of the game. He was very good."

Gray has been just as dominant in South Australia's rivalry between the Crows and Power, producing a host of memorable moments to go along with his five medals.

Perhaps the most vintage display came in 2018, and although freshly retired teammate Steve Motlop kicked the game-defining, go-ahead goal in the dying seconds, it was Gray who set up the chance to win.

The nimble, sure-handed 34-year-old kicked a staggering five goals in the third quarter alone, finishing with a career-high six for the game, to help Port overturn a hefty half-time deficit.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Gray on a five-goal roll in Showdown third term, 2018 Robbie Gray inspires the Power with five out of six goals in the third quarter of an epic Showdown in Round 8, 2018

The Ross Glendinning Medal for the Western Derby's best player has been shared around over its long rivalry, with Paul Hasleby winning it four times the most successful individual.

Chris Judd, Josh Kennedy and Shannon Hurn have won it three times apiece for West Coast.

Two weeks ago Gold Coast co-captain Touk Miller won his third Marcus Ashcroft Medal as best on ground for the QClash, joining former Lion Dayne Beams with that number.

And last, but certainly not least, it's no great surprise that champions James Hird and Scott Pendlebury have won the Anzac Medal more times than any other player since the game's inception in 1995, claiming three apiece.