HOW will Brisbane match bids for father-son pair Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher at this year's NAB AFL Draft?

Fresh off Ashcroft's commitment to the Lions as a father-son, Brisbane recruiting manager Stephen Conole joins Cal Twomey on the Road to the Draft podcast to discuss the potential No.1 pick and his nomination under the father-son rule.

Conole chats about Ashcroft's season, his form at VFL level and what lies ahead for him for the rest of this year as well as the exciting development of Fletcher, who could also be a first-round pick this year.

The Lions recruiting and list management team will also now work through how to pick up more draft points to match bids for the pair, with Conole discussing Brisbane's list needs, its younger players' development this season and his view on the top talents in this year's draft crop.

This week's episode guide…

1:30 – What are the Lions' recruiting team's focuses at the moment?

4:00 – Conole shares his views on the recent NAB AFL Under-18 Championships.

7:00 – The "exciting" news that Will Ashcroft has nominated as a father-son for the club.

8:45 – The part of Ashcroft's game that has grown this year.

12:00 – The trade decisions that face the Lions now.

16:15 – A look at the Lions' recent draft pick-ups and when the club narrowed in on them.

19:30 – What makes up a 'Brisbane draftee'? An insight into the character profiling the Lions do each year.