THE LION King will return to the Gabba on Sunday afternoon.

Almost nine years since he was sacked as coach by the club he captained to three straight premierships, Michael Voss will mentor Carlton for its huge clash with Brisbane.

Voss has returned to his former home ground many times in the interim – primarily as a Port Adelaide assistant coach – but this will be his first time at the helm of an opposition club.

The last time he coached at the Gabba was in round 19, 2013, which resulted in a 31-point Brisbane triumph over St Kilda.

Brisbane coach Michael Voss talks to Jonathan Brown against the Western Bulldogs in R1, 2013. picture: AFL Photos

On that night Daniel Rich, who will play on Sunday, kicked three booming goals from outside 50m to go with 19 disposals. Dayne Zorko, the current Lions' skipper also played, kicking one goal from 12 touches.

Brisbane lost to Richmond at the MCG the following week and Voss was sacked thereafter, making way for former teammate Justin Leppitsch to take over after a failed attempt to lure Paul Roos.

Voss is unquestionably the most beloved Lion since the club merged ahead of the 1997 season. Simon Black and Jonathan Brown would push him close, but Voss and his "you little beauty" catchcry after accepting the premiership cup became synonymous with the rise of the sport in Queensland.

Michael Voss celebrates with Brisbane fans after defeating Collingwood in the 2003 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

He played 147 of his 289 games at the Gabba, with a winning percentage of over 72, and coached 54 games at the venue.

There were plenty of highlights.

The 70m bomb against Collingwood in 2000, a shirtfront on Alan Richardson in 1996 that made boundary riders Robert DiPierdomenico and rugby league icon Wally Lewis shudder, his three goals from 25 disposals in the 2001 preliminary final against Richmond.

In a league city, Voss' name was as big as any at the height of his career.

On Sunday he'll try to break the hearts of Brisbane fans and solidify Carlton's top eight aspirations.

It's just part of a remarkable weekend in which five men will coach against clubs they played at.

Stuart Dew will plot the downfall of Hawthorn, Mark McVeigh of Essendon, Damien Hardwick of Port Adelaide and John Longmire of North Melbourne.