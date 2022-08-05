Dayne Zorko in action during the R20 clash between Brisbane and Richmond at the MCG on July 31, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

TEAMS have dropped and as we enter the second week of Fantasy Finals, coaches are eagerly checking all their teams across Draft and Classic to make sure everything is in place as we all eye off the Big Dance in round 23.

Draft coaches were rejoicing after some big names return in a time of need. Adam Treloar (MID/FWD, $787,000) and Stephen Coniglio (MID/FWD, $865,000) are back after their injuries and will help out coaches in depleted forward lines.

Defenders Daniel Rich (DEF, $693,000) and Dan Houston (DEF, $665,000) also find their way back into their respective teams and now look set to play out the remainder of the year.

Whether you missed out on the Fantasy Finals or you're still alive and kicking, make sure you are on top of all the information you need for the round ahead.

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for round 21.

Clayton Oliver (MID, $897,000) – The match-up is super this week and after missing round 18, many would have traded the gun, which now makes him unique.

Luke Parker (MID/FWD, $813,000) – Coming off 118 and 114, Parker meets the Roos and should be huge again. He has a great run coming up and should be seriously considered.

Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $812,000) – He's the buy of the week! Since rucking solo, Marshall has scored 108 and 163. Marshall will be the No.1 by the end of the year so you might as well grab him now.

Dayne Zorko (DEF/MID, $589,000) – He is so cheap it's not funny … due to his injury-affected score of six in round 16. He had 97 last week and should now get you through the next three weeks and is the sixt- most traded-in player this week.

Jai Serong (MID/FWD, $190,000) – Serong has been called up to the big league after averaging 56 in the VFL this year. He had 85 last week and is a great downgrade target.

Live Teams Show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au, the AFL Live Official App and the Facebook page from 6:15pm AEST and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

Jai Serong (MID/FWD, $190,000) – 9.8k

– 9.8k Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $812,000) – 5.4k

– 5.4k Josh Worrell (DEF, $215,000) – 3.5k

– 3.5k Tom Stewart (DEF, $795,000) – 3.4k

– 3.4k Brynn Teakle (RUC/FWD, $192,000) – 2.5k

Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $812,000) is the second-most traded-in player … and rightfully so. He scored 163 last week as he rucked solo against the Hawks and should have another day out against Geelong. Tom Stewart (DEF, $795,000) is also hot property after he returned with 96. The defender has two more games at home and could finish the year with a bang. After getting injured on 27 on debut, Brynn Teakle (RUC/FWD, $192,000) is back and is a worthy downgrade option. Listed as a RUC/FWD his flexibility will be valuable moving forward.

Most traded out

Jai Culley (MID/FWD, $332,000) – 7.1k

– 7.1k Jacob Wehr (DEF, $433,000) – 3.8k

– 3.8k James Sicily (DEF, $698,000) – 3.7k

– 3.7k Patrick Parnell (DEF, $357,000) – 2.7k

– 2.7k Callum M. Brown (DEF/FWD, $337,000) – 2.4k

Off-loading rookies appears to be the play for the round with coaches cashing in bench players to upgrade in other areas. James Sicily (DEF, $698,000) is the exception to the rule. After a quiet three weeks scoring 67, 85 and 72 it's time to trade these under-performing players for uber-premiums such as Sam Docherty (DEF, $869,000) and Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $885,000) who could average 110+ for the remainder of the year.

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Rory Laird v West Coast

Laird has not dropped below 130 in his past five games and is simply on fire. He scored 122 against the Eagles earlier this year and even posted 122 and 125 against them in 2021. Get on the future Pig.

No.2 – Callum Mills v Kangaroos

We all know that the Kangaroos give up plenty of points and last week it was Essendon who experienced that. They had five players score over 110 with five players also taking double-figure marks. Mills had 116 against them earlier this year and should dominate this one.

No.3 – Clayton Oliver v Collingwood

Match-ups are everything and this week Oliver meets a team which is giving up the most points to midfielders since the bye rounds. He had 146 against the Pies earlier this year and even though his form has been down, he bounces back here.

No.4 – Zach Merrett v GWS Giants

After averaging 141 in his past three games and coming off a huge 172, Merrett is running hot. GWS tagger Lachie Ash has been omitted, which gives Merrett another green tick next to his name for this one.

No.5 – Sam Walsh v Brisbane

Coming off 128 last week, Walsh is really finishing the year off strong. He had 123 against the Lions last year and should get another 120+ with ease on Sunday afternoon.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.