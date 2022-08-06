Gold Coast's Izak Rankine celebrates a goal in round 20 against West Coast at Metricon Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast coach Stuart Dew says Izak Rankine has "big incentives" to leave, and to stay, at the Suns amid reports Adelaide has offered the youngster a lengthy and lucrative contract.

The 22-year-old forward, who has kicked a career-best 27 goals this season, has reportedly fielded a $4 million, five-year deal from the Crows.

HAWKS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

"He's obviously got a decision to make, like a lot of guys out of contract at this time of year," Dew said after the Suns' seven-point loss to Hawthorn in Launceston, which effectively put a line through their slim finals hopes.

Highlights: Hawthorn v Gold Coast The Hawks and Suns clash in round 21

"There's a big incentive for him to stay, there's also a big incentive for him to leave as well.

"What we're confident on is that the Gold Coast is a great spot for Izak to play his footy and live his life. We're really clear on that. He knows that.

"Again, he's 22, he's going to have a decision to make. He's focused on finishing the year like all our players.

"Our job is to be professional and finish the year off. We firmly believe that we are the best place for him to play his footy."

Full post-match, R21: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 21's match against Essendon

Dew wouldn't weigh in on whether Rankine, who was pick No.3 in the 2018 draft, was worth the money the Crows have reportedly tabled.

"I'm not speculating, I'm not his manager. That's for other clubs to decide, not me," he said.

Ridiculous thinking by Rankine in truly unique goal Only Izak Rankine could invent this brilliant move and finish with a helping hand from Touk Miller

Dew was left lamenting another poor start by the Suns, who rallied in the final quarter but missed several set shots in the dying stages.

SUNS DOWN Hawks defeat Suns in Launceston epic

"We were too slow (in the) first half. Didn't take the game on," he said.

"Our starts have been poor and we did it again. We waited to see what the opposition had.

"We’re sick of sounding like a broken record, giving teams head starts. It's...what we spoke about after the game, 'why are we waiting?'."

Jarrod Witts looks dejected as he leads the Suns off the field after a loss to Hawthorn in round 21 on August 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell was full of praise post-match for his inspirational skipper Ben McEvoy, who played his 250th game against the Suns.

McEvoy took a crucial mark in defence inside the final two minutes to ensure the Hawks notched up their eighth win of the year.

Full post-match, R21: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 21's match against Gold Coast

"For him to have his family there and to be part of a win…it just makes it that much more special," Mitchell said.

"He’s not the guy who’s ever shied away from being in the spotlight. He’s always in the key moment."