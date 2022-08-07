SYDNEY has boosted its hopes of earning a double chance, dismantling North Melbourne by 38 points at Marvel Stadium on Sunday despite a seven-goal haul from Nick Larkey.

Just like they did in the corresponding round four clash at the SCG, the Kangaroos took it right up to the Swans, at least for two and a half quarters, but Sydney's class and skill proved far superior to their rivals and they prevailed 18.18 (126) to 13.10 (88).

ROOS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

The Swans' 14th victory – and fifth on the bounce – keeps them in the hunt for a top-four spot and possibly a top-two-finish, which would see them host a final.

Highlights: North Melbourne v Sydney The Kangaroos and Swans clash in round 21

The first quarter won't be remembered as a classic, with both sides turning the ball over more frequently than they would have liked. That said, credit must go to North Melbourne, whose pressure was terrific.

The Swans took a 17-point lead into quarter-time after Lance Franklin's late goal, but that margin should have been greater, with the visitors wasteful in front of goal.

North Melbourne drew first blood in the second quarter, with Callum Coleman-Jones kicking truly from 30 metres out after taking a strong grab, and it was within five points when Larkey kicked his third.

Sydney's first goal of the second term came at the 21-minute mark and after 11 inside 50s, when Tom Papley swooped on a loose ball in the goalsquare. It didn't take long for the Roos to respond, however, with Larkey marking and kicking his fourth.

Papley pops up at just the right time The Swans were crying out for a goal and Tom Papley obliges with this clever soccer finish

North's hard work was undone in the blink of an eye, as quick goals to Isaac Heeney and Sam Reid extended the Swans' lead to 20 points. Alarm bells were well and truly ringing for the Kangas when Reid dragged in a one-hander and added his second in two minutes. That goal was Sydney's third from four inside 50s, which was a stark contrast to its previous 17 entries, which netted just one major.

Sydney's four-goal quarter saw it head to the main break 27 points to the good, but, just like the first term, inaccuracy in front of goal meant its advantage wasn't as sizeable as it should have been.

Larkey continued to be a handful for Tom McCartin and he added his fifth within the opening minute of the third term, before Cam Zurhaar registered his first to cut the deficit to 15 points.

Chad Warner was the beneficiary of some excellent forward-half pressure and his goal against the run of play gave the Swans some breathing space, but the Roos kept coming and Aaron Hall's long-range goal on the run kept them within touch.

Warner wizardry on show at Marvel Chad Warner adds another highlight to his phenomenal season with this beautiful finish on the burst

Sydney's big guns up forward responded, with Franklin, Papley and Heeney all adding to their tally. The Swans continued to flex their muscle, as Logan McDonald registered his first goal, before Warner slotted his second to make it five unanswered goals.

The Swans swung for home with a comfortable 46-point cushion and extended that to a game-high 59 points at the 16-minute mark, before the Kangaroos kicked the final three goals of the match to reduce the margin to a respectable 38 points.

Larkey returns to form

After failing to hit the scoreboard in rounds 18 and 20 – the first time he has gone consecutive matches without a goal since rounds 13 and 14, 2020 – Nick Larkey was at his brilliant best on Sunday, booting seven goals. The Roos' key forward booted two in the first quarter, two in the second, one in the third and two in the last to finish with seven, equalling his career-high from round 19, 2021 against Carlton.

Larkey equals career-best with lucky seven Nick Larkey slots yet another goal to bring up number seven in a fine performance

Buddy Brilliant

Lance Franklin added another highlight to his already-extensive reel, and he really enjoyed it. With the Swans under the pump in the third quarter, Franklin swooped on a loose ball deep in the pocket, wheeled around onto his right foot, something that hasn't happened too frequently during his glittering career, and snapped truly. He ended up on his backside, with arms raised and a massive smile on his face.

Buddy still finding new ways to impress in right-foot gem Lance Franklin finishes in dazzling style as the Swans start to pull away

Chad Warner is a special talent

You wonder whether Chad Warner watched much of Luke Parker and Josh Kennedy before his name was called by Sydney with pick No.39 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft. Warner has many of the attributes of those Swans greats – he is as tough as nails, his workrate is exemplary, and he oozes class. Warner tallied 20 possessions (10 contested) at 75 per cent, three goals, 11 score involvements, 633 metres gained, six clearances and seven inside 50s, to continue his stellar season. Could he win the Bob Skilton Medal?

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.0 5.1 8.5 13.10 (88)

SYDNEY 4.5 8.10 14.15 18.18 (126)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Larkey 7, Zurhaar 2, Coleman-Jones, Davies-Uniacke, Hall, Taylor

Sydney: Franklin 4, Papley 3, Warner 3, Heeney 2, McDonald 2, Reid 2, Gulden, Hayward

BEST

North Melbourne: Larkey, Davies-Uniacke, Simpkin, Hall, Anderson, Taylor

Sydney: Papley, Warner, Gulden, Hickey, Parker, Heeney, Rowbottom

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Sydney: Nil

LATE CHANGES

North Melbourne: Ben McKay (shoulder) replaced in selected side by Josh Walker

Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Flynn Perez (unused)

Sydney: Ben Ronke (unused)