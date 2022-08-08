Ken Hinkley addresses his team during the R10 clash between Port Adelaide and Geelong on May 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide president David Koch has issued a stark warning to coach Ken Hinkley and everyone at the club for the final two rounds: "Turn it around or watch out."

Hinkley is contracted for 2023 but is no certainty to see out the deal following the Power's poor form this season.

Port (8-12) has slumped to 12th after a four-match losing run, which included Saturday's 38-point defeat to Richmond.

A growing number of fans have started to express their desire for a coaching change, and Koch says he is not in a position to guarantee Hinkley's job for next year.

The sign outside Port Adelaide's headquarters on July 25. Picture: Reddit

The club boss was also quick to stress everyone at the club would be under review following the failed season.

"It's not just about one individual person. It's the whole program. Turn it around or watch out," Koch told FIVEaa on Monday.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

"Every single person's role will be assessed at the end of the year, as we do each year.

"But this year (it is) more important than ever and we are not afraid to make change. We have made plenty of changes (before). We have high expectations both on field and off field.

Port Adelaide players look dejected after their loss to Richmond in round 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"We have got to win games and we know that is what we exist to do.

"So we will be making those hard decisions at the end of the year across the entire program to make us better next year."

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings

The results of Port's final two games of the season – against Essendon and Adelaide – could play a huge role in deciding Hinkley's fate.

"I'm not going to give you the answer that you want because it's not appropriate at this time," Koch said when pressed about Hinkley's future.

Ken Hinkley with Port Adelaide players against Geelong in R19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've got two games … that we've got to focus on and try to finish the year on a high and turn it around, and give our supporters and the board and everyone involved in the club … some hope that we have been improving.

"This year will be the worst finish that we have had in the last 10 years and something has got to change, but that's a whole-of-program decision."

Hinkley has been at the helm since 2013, guiding the club to preliminary final appearances in 2014, 2020, and 2021.