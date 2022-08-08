Rory Lobb kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE will back Rory Lobb to lead the forward line against West Coast in Saturday night's Western Derby, with young pair Sam Sturt and Josh Treacy to push their cases this week to support the in-form key target.

The Dockers need to replace injured spearhead Matt Taberner, who suffered a calf injury against the Western Bulldogs, ruling him out for the 55th Derby, which will see the team's top-four hopes go on the line.

Sturt booted four goals in his most recent WAFL game before a bye for Peel Thunder on the weekend while Treacy, who missed that match due to illness, enjoyed excellent goalkicking form during the first half of the season.

Both made an appearance at a light training run on Monday alongside first-year key forward Jye Amiss, who is out of the rehab group after a long period sidelined due to kidney surgery.

Jye Amiss and Josh Treacy during Fremantle's clash with North Melbourne in round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"'Sturty' put a really good performance in last week at Peel and I think 'JT' was a bit sick last week and missed the game, but before that he was in awesome form and he's looking really good," forward Lachie Schultz said on Monday.

"[Taberner] plays a massive part in our forward line and our structure there, so to lose him hurt a bit, but we feel like we've got really good depth and whoever comes in next will play their role.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

"We'll back whoever comes in and it's an exciting opportunity for whoever it is."

Lobb booted four goals in a terrific performance against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday, with Schultz backing the tall forward to again stand up as the main forward target.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Lobb launches back-to-back beauties Rory Lobb kicks Fremantle's last two goals with these brilliant set shots sailing through from similar spots

He faces a tough match-up against in-form West Coast defender Tom Barrass, who blanketed Adelaide spearhead Taylor Walker on Sunday and has also shut down opponents Max King and Mitchell Lewis in recent weeks.

"He's a massive part of our forward line and our team, and we love what he brings," Schultz said of Lobb.

"I'm sure he will flourish this week being the main man, and he'll definitely be looking forward to it.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

"When he's up and about it goes a long way to us winning. Hopefully he can keep putting in performances like that and the rest will take care of itself."

Fremantle is expected to regain important small forward Sam Switkowski this week after seven matches sidelined with a back injury, boosting its forward line after an improved pressure performance against the Bulldogs.

Sam Switkowski gets a handball away during round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Schultz said the Dockers were determined to lift their forward pressure against the Bulldogs after a drop off in that area since the mid-season bye.

"I wasn't really happy with that side of my game from the week before and I thought if there's one thing I can control it's the pressure side of it," the small forward said.

"I had a really big mindset going into the game on the weekend, and as a forward line I think we all knew that when we play our best footy our pressure is through the roof.

"We had a really big focus on that area, and it came through on the weekend."

The Dockers also shifted their approach with ball use and had a focus on attacking the game, instead of "trying to hold on to what we'd done in the past".

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Fremantle The Bulldogs and Dockers clash in round 21

Schultz said the performance would give the Dockers confidence heading into finals now that a breakthrough appearance for the first time since 2015 has been secured.

"It was almost like we were protecting ourselves a little bit and what we've built this year," Schultz said.

"Our confidence will definitely grow from the weekend. I think a few boys were a bit down on confidence and a bit of belief in their own ability after the last month.

"To really turn it around on the weekend will reverse that thinking and everyone will grow in that area."